United history brings South Dakota Stockgrowers Association together in tough times

Sharing the mantle as the oldest cattleman’s organization in the country, the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association has persevered through every kind of agricultural shift. The group fought for producers in the late 1800s and it continues its fight through today’s challenging times.

Leading the charge for the modern day Stockgrowers is James Halverson, the organization’s executive director, and Scott Edoff, the board president. Both said the group’s grassroots efforts have always shaped their vision and their ability to help those in need of a voice and leadership.

“We stand for the independent livestock producers,” Edoff said. “That’s where we’ve been for 100-plus years.”

Halverson, who came on in 2018, and Edoff, who was elected last year, have both served as leaders of the organization through two very heavy years. With record moisture levels in 2018 and 2019, they both were optimistic for 2020.

“We are just going feast or famine in this business,” Edoff said.

What actually occurred was the largest price gap between cattle and meat prices in the U.S. since the 1920 Packers and Stockyards Act. As ranchers everywhere scratched their heads about how their cattle could be worth less at a time of high demand, Halverson said it’s important that organizations like the Stockgrowers stand up for their members.

“People’s livelihoods are on the line,” he said. “We’ve seen some tough times. We need these organizations and associations to make connections and get policy passed. Things will turn around. You have to be an optimist in agriculture.”

When all is said and done, Edoff said the COVID-19 pandemic may have brought the cattlemen and the consumer closer together to understand how their food is made and processed.

“I hope this is eye opening for everyone,” he said. “The farmers and ranchers are on their side. We aren’t working against them.”

As packing plants shut down due to virus outbreaks this spring, consumers began questioning why meat cases were bare at the grocery stores. Getting people to understand the bottleneck on the processing side was one issue. Halverson hopes to continue the momentum the pandemic has brought into the livestock sector, but Edoff expressed concerns about how the virus continues to limit their ability to meet with representatives and those who can help advance their goals.

“You’re just kind of spinning your wheels,” he said.

One step toward improving markets may lie in country of origin labeling (COOL), something the organization has been fighting to restore since 2015. Now that consumers realize how flawed the meat packing situation is, may help get enough support behind a labeling bill, Halverson said.

From Edoff’s position, he said that it’s hard for the Stockgrowers, or anyone for that matter, to fight big business. Edoff said that even systems designed to help producers – such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the beef checkoff – seem to be working against them. Marketing beef can become more about the packers than the producers, he said.

“It’s really David versus Goliath here,” he said.

Kenny Fox, the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association president from 2009-2011, actually helped get COOL passed into law during his tenure and remembers a fantastic few years before the 2015 WTO ruling that effectively ended the legislation.

“We enjoyed some of the highest prices for cattle as a result of that,” he said.

The Belvidere, South Dakota rancher said that as more factors work against young cattlemen, there is a higher chance for consolidation to end the Stockgrowers’ way of life. However, as consumers began realizing the pain ranchers have gone through in 2020, Fox said he worked with R-CALF to get a petition with 400,000 signatures to Congress to recognize the need for USA beef.

“If we don’t make noise, we’re done,” Fox said.

Coming together

Perhaps the best aspect of the South Dakota Stockgrowers, a few past presidents expressed, is the immense history behind the organization. The association, which is reported to have started in 1880 as the Stockgrowers Association for the Territories of Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska, is officially the second oldest cattle organization in the country. While the Wyoming Stockgrowers claim a beginning in 1872, both organizations likely began around the same time.

Over the next 50 years, the Stockgrowers organization slowly split into separate groups and the South Dakota chapter, which solely focused on West River ranchers, eventually brought in their counterparts across the Missouri River.

Walter Bones I, who was the first East River president of the organization in 1968, served as the catalyst for statewide acceptance of the cattle organization. Walter passed in 1995, but his wife, Winnie, 91, remembers all the work she and Walter did to promote livestock in the state.

Winnie was the leader of the Suzie Bells around Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The group, which later merged with the Cow Belles, was a local all-female chapter of cattlewomen. Winnie said she remembers being welcomed with open arms as West River ranchers looked east toward her husband for leadership from their Parker, South Dakota ranch.

Winnie had her hands in almost every promotional aspect of beef at the time. Her group helped start beef certificates for local families to buy all local beef from South Dakota ranchers. It was a popular program.

“They just went like a house on fire,” Winnie said from her nursing home.

Cattlemen at the time were solely focused on promoting their brand and making sure that the grassroots effort of reaching consumers started right at home in South Dakota, she said. The big event during the Bones’ presidency was welcoming the National Beef Cookoff to Sioux Falls.

“We had a good time doing what we did,” she said. “We did a lot of good.”

Gary Deering, the most recent past-president of the Stockgrowers association, said even though his tenure between 2017 and 2019 was unfortunately marked with pessimism as many ranchers went from severe droughts to severe moisture levels, the association remains the most important organization as far as cattle is concerned.

“Working together and getting something done is always fun,” he said.

The Hereford, South Dakota rancher said that the history of the organization and the weight of its past leaders helped him during his presidency and it still helps the organization as it fights for its members.

“It’s quite frankly bone chilling,” he said. “It’s just ever-evolving, but that’s what’s fun about being part of the Stockgrowers.”

During his time as president, Deering said he would flip through the Stockgrowers book “The Last Grass Frontier” to learn about the topics and issues that were discussed and worked upon during past administrations as far back as the late 1800s. Realizing what issues Stockgrowers have their hands in helping influence is what makes him proud to be a member, he said.

“We’re going to have to evolve and look for areas,” he said. “But we always evolve with the cattlemen. As long as there are cowboys, there will be the Stockgrowers.”

Fox, who echoed many of Deering’s feelings on the organization’s history, said it’s about sustaining the cowboy way of life and young cattlemen. He is a third generation rancher, but he said if he was forced to restart his own operation, he wouldn’t be able to do it in today’s climate.

“We keep fighting the same battles. We like what we do but it’s not easy,” Fox said.

Perhaps the biggest advantage to the immense history of the organization and all the famous cowboys who had come before is the unique way that they support one another as a new president comes in. Fox said that when he was president, he never had a shortage of helping hands.

“They were always there willing to help a guy,” he said. “The most important thing you can do as president is stand by your policy. Once you compromise, you have already lost half of what you fought for.”

As for Edoff, the Hermosa, South Dakota rancher and current president, his place in the history of presidents is for other people to decide, he said. During the nomination process when his peers and friends chose him to help lead the organization, he was humbled by the opportunity.

“Or maybe I was fighting the right fight,” he said.

Moving forward

As the pandemic continues and the calendar turns to 2021, past-presidents, presidents and executive directors alike are looking to the new year to help curb some of the madness of 2020.

Deering said the key is working with ranchers and consumers alike to end unfair practices that stem back as far as 1920. Even with tough markets, past president Gary Deering said he has no doubt Stockgrowers and cattlemen will survive.

“We have a lot of open range, an abundance of feed in places, and I’m just optimistic about the future of cattle raising in South Dakota,” he said.

Fox said he hopes that ranchers can get COOL back to help promote and honor U.S. beef instead of supporting packers that import meat to the detriment of U.S. producers. In addition, Fox said he hopes that Congress continues to look to tariffs that make markets fair for producers who abide by stricter, safer standards.

“I’m a firm believer in tariffs and quotas,” he said. “We need to be on a level playing field. Other countries have cheaper labor and we need to protect producers in the U.S.”

Above all else, Fox said he hopes everyone stays involved in the Stockgrowers and makes their voice heard on issues that matter.

“If we don’t make noise, no one knows we are out here,” he said. “If you’re not producing dust, you’re eating dust.”

As for the current leadership, Edoff said listening to those he represents and taking in suggestions to better cattlemen and the organization is key. On the back end of things, Edoff also hopes to help shore up the association’s budget and get them into a newer building. The current office in Rapid City is showing its age.

“Next year is going to be a better year,” he said. “We always live for next year. It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the South Dakota Stockgrowers. For what they’ve done over the years, I feel really humbled to be where I’m at.”

To learn more about Stockgrower’s history and its goals, visit www.southdakotastockgrowers.org.

