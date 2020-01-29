Those in the agriculture industry know how to overcome adversity in the field, but overcoming adversity in all aspects of life is something that takes greater strength.
John Stiegelmeier, the head coach of the South Dakota State University football team, stopped by the first ever SDSU Beef Day Jan. 16 to share his advice for overcoming adversity. The event, which mirrors the established SDSU Swine Day, featured updates from prominent researchers in all fields of the beef industry.
Stiegelmeier focused on what calls his “postulates” which means his facts of life that cannot be argued with.
“Who I am is because of the farm,” he said. “My mom and dad didn’t teach me by telling, they taught me by showing me hard work and how to be high character.”
Stiegelmeier said that learning from mistakes and successes is key to success in both his industry and the ag industry.
Stiegelemeier gave the keynote address during lunch, but to kick off the event John Killefer, dean of the ag department at SDSU, said the university is in a unique position where every aspect of the ag industry is covered to the fullest extent possible.
With advancements to the South Dakota Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory mostly complete, Killefer said SDSU’s facility is by far the most advanced laboratory between Minnesota and Colorado.
Through the new 2+2 veterinary medicine program with the University of Minnesota, SDSU will take in 20 new students in fall 2021 specifically to bolster the declining amounts of rural vets in South Dakota and the rest of the Midwest.
And finally with the construction of the new Raven Precision Agriculture building, which is slated to be completed in June 2021, SDSU is advancing its position in all aspects of ag to accompany the already completed cow-calf education center on the north side of campus.
“It’s exciting that SDSU will be the focal point of those changes in the industry,” Killefer said.
During Beef Day SDSU Extension experts Julie Walker, Zachary Smith, Warren Rusche, George Perry and Amanda Blair updated attendees on research into cow-calf, feedlot, reproduction, meats and human nutrition. More than 50 studies on segments of the beef industry were conducted for producers to better understand how to thrive in South Dakota.
“If we aren’t making a profit, either we have to get out or our banker will tell us to get out,” Walker, an extension beef specialist, said during her presentation.
The projects ranged from tracking grazing behaviors in cattle with GPS and accelerometers to examining how consumers perceive beef based on the conditions the cattle were raised in.
One of the most extensive studies done relates to below freezing temperatures most of South Dakota was experiencing in mid-January. It was done by assistant professor Smith, a ruminant nutrition professor. He looked at the impact bedding has on the cattle long-term.
What piqued his interest was a study that looked at the viability of raising cattle between Texas and South Dakota. Smith said the work didn’t focus enough on the simple fact that cattle in South Dakota generally burn through more energy than those in Texas due to weather.
“The cattle fed in South Dakota had a 30% higher metabolic rate than Texas,” he said.
Ultimately, the goal was to adjust metabolic rate for gain once it gets cold, which led him to study the effects bedding conditions have on cattle.
The study had 30 pens of cattle either assigned no bedding or 4 pounds of wheat straw. After 36 days, the effects became instantly noticeable, he said. Those without bedding were, on average, about 40 pounds lighter than those with bedding. Because of this, it ended up taking an additional 35 days to finish those cattle that started the season without bedding.
As the season calmed and the temperatures rose, those off bedding slowly climbed back to average, according to the study, although Smith said they were very unhappy cattle during the process.
“When I started I thought I was on to something, but all said and done when we sat down it was almost break-even,” he said.
Even at the break-even cost of bedding versus non-bedding, Smith said most ranchers should most definitely bed their cattle for the simple fact that taking care of them is as much of the equation as cost of taking care of them.
“Not having the mental stress knowing my cattle were comfortable is certainly worth a lot of money,” he said.
An update from SDSU Extension
If producers are looking for a way to learn by example, Rusche, an extension beef feedlot management associate, highlighted some SDSU Extension programs to keep an eye on.
Rusche said that many people have begun asking him and other extension staff on changing their calving date to eliminate stress during the winter months. In coordination with the South Dakota Grasslands Coalition, SDSU Extension is going to help host calving date seminars Feb. 18 in Ipswitch, Feb. 19 in Chamberlain and Feb. 20 in Faith. More information can be found at either group’s website.
“Certainly after last year, people are asking more and more to do something different about calving dates,” Rusche said. “It’s certainly not as simple as locking the bulls up.”
For those looking to stay on top of expanding programs that will impact them soon, Rusche said all producers should look into getting Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certification.
“It’s been around for a long time but now instead of carrots the programs are using sticks,” he said. “The market is signaling producers to use it and do it.”
In addition, SDSU Extension will help those who haul cattle and other livestock with BQA transportation certification. While consumers may want producers to get BQA certification, BQA transportation certification isn’t a request at major packers, it’s a requirement, Rusche said.
“They are requiring that truckers who show up at their facilities go through BQA transportation programs,” he said.
For dairy producers, the Dairy Farm Animal Care program is very similar and is also offered throughout the year.
Rusche said that under-the-radar programs like the artificial inseminator school and the calf value discovery program are worth keeping an eye on to check when those pop back up in 2020.
For conferences, he recommended keeping an eye on the Northern States Beef Conference in Marshall, Minnesota in December 2020 and the Range Beef Cow Symposium, which will be back in South Dakota in 2021 in Rapid City.
“This is one of the best cow-calf educational symposiums in the country,” he said.
After the updates on research were concluded, attendees got the opportunity to tour the cow-calf education and research facility on campus, as well as the ruminant nutrition center feedlot and the new state diagnostic lab facility. For those who missed out on the first Beef Day, dean Killefer said he hopes it becomes an annual event on campus.