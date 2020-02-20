Crossbred cattle in both the dairy and the beef industry are on the rise, and it’s a full-blown cattle revolution, according to Todd Sears, the beef sales director for ABS Global.
Sears and his colleagues at ABS put on a series of talks at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show on Cattlemen’s Appreciation Day Jan. 22 to highlight the changing and growing value of breeding dairy cattle to beef.
According to Sears, the reason for this shift in mindset about crossbreds versus purebreds comes from the very limited economic wiggle room ranchers and farmers find themselves in at the start of the new decade.
The tight margins led to a basic question that Sears recommended every producer ask himself or herself daily: how do I maximize the value of every pregnancy? Once premiums for dairy cattle started rising, Sears and his team realized the answer was to stop breeding every heifer.
“The day of raising every heifer calf as a replacement is no longer valid,” Sears said.
What it came down to was that the economics of maintaining the herd became more important than replacing females simply because a heifer was born. When it came down to breeding, however, a more powerful tool was needed to ensure genetic improvement, should a producer stop breeding every heifer. Enter – sexed semen.
“Less and less conventional semen is being sold and a lot of sexed and beef semen is being used,” he said.
In laymen’s terms, sexed semen is selected semen for a specific sex. Conventional semen is as it sounds, a statistically random mix of different sexed semen. Sears said if you’re breeding your best heifers and cows and need to advance genetic improvement, ensuring that cow produces a heifer is the best way to do it.
“We got to a spot where we could do unique things with them,” he said.
Because of this change in breeding technique, Sears said a lot more research and work has been put into doing something with bottom-end cows. This is where crossbreds have come in and helped improve both dairy and ranch bottom lines.
“What it ultimately does is let us change the value of the bottom-end calf,” he said. “If I can eliminate making Jersey bull calves and make a crossbred calf, I can get a lot of value out of that.”
This trend started in the U.K., where over half of the beef comes from dairy cattle. Those cattle were crossbred to beef to create British Blue cattle. ABS saw that change in Europe and started its first beef on dairy program in the U.S. in 2012.
Over the next few years, Sears said there could be upwards of 3 million calves that have a beef cross in the U.S.
“We’re making some awfully good calves with dairy cows but we have to have an end in mind,” he said.
Dan Dorn of NuEra Genetics expanded on how beef-dairy crosses do in the feedlot and at harvest. Focusing on the company’s herd, Dorn said there really isn’t a category where their crossbreds underperform.
“They’re over a pound difference a day better than average beef for feed conversion,” he said. “These cattle are as good as or better than average beef cows in the U.S. herd.”
With four sets of data from different groupings, almost always the crossbred cattle came out on top for scores that Dorn said are important to the producer. Feed efficiency, carcass rating and overall size almost always are equal to or better than the average U.S. beef cow.
Over the next few years, Dorn said introducing beef genetics into the dairy herd or visa versa has a chance to influence millions of head of cattle.
“The dairy industry is not expanding, we are just changing numbers and raising the quality of what we are trying to do,” he said.