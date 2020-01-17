Country act Little Big Town will play Sioux Falls this summer in a concert put on by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation.
The event known as the Prime Time Gala benefits Feeding South Dakota. It's set for Saturday, June 27 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Tickets start at $39.50 and go on-sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.
Little Big Town has been making music for 20 years, and their ninth studio album came out today.
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation created the Prime Time Gala and Concert in 2014 to raise funds for Feeding South Dakota’s mission by providing more beef to food insecure families throughout the state. The vent also supports the long-term viability of the beef industry by promoting the nutritional benefits of beef consumption and value of modern production.
Since the first event, the organization has raised over $1.2 million for Feeding South Dakota and supports a scholarship program.