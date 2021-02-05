Chestnut Angus awarded top Simmental bull

Chestnut Angus of Pipestone, Minnesota has the champion bull at the Sioux Empire Live-stock Show Simmental Show Jan. 27 in Sioux Falls.
Judge Grady Ruble of Albert Lea, Minnesota chose lot 14, CNWJ Broker 700H as top Simmental. He was sired by MR HOC Broker and out of WAGR Abagail 121Y. He was one of the highest selling bulls and sold for $6,000 to the Twedt family of Beresford, South Dakota.
A bull consignment from Carter Angus in Vermillion, South Dakota also sold for $6,000.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 15, TENA Harrison 05H, a consignment from Altena Show Cattle in George, Iowa. He was sired by W/C Bankroll 811D and out of TENA Miss Whisk 435B. He sold to Tom Wiebesiek of Davis, South Dakota for $3,900.
Ruble chose lot 7, Mark’s MS Hershey 7H, a consignment from Mark Family Simmental in Viborg, South Dakota as champion female. She was sired by Rubys Turnpike 771E and out of Double J Miss T739. She was the highest selling female and sold to Shane Rose for $8,000.
Ruble chose lot 2, MME Katy 052H, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Eeg Cattle of Greenbush, Minnesota. She was sired by Profit and out of HMYH Surrender 05C. She sold to James Felt for $1,500.
The second highest selling female came from NTM Cattle Co. of Brookings, South Dakota and sold for $2,600.
Chisum Peterson of Pukwana, South Dakota, served as auctioneer for the Simmental Sale. Sixteen bulls averaged $3,487, and seven females averaged $2,771.