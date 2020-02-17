It’s all about trade deals for agriculture, Jim Wiesemeyer said.
Wiesemeyer is the Washington policy analyst for Pro Farmer and gave South Dakota Pork Congress attendees an inside look at politics and policy at South Dakota Pork’s 51st annual event in Sioux Falls Jan. 15.
After the announcement about the Phase 1 trade deal between the U.S. and China to hopefully end the trade war between the world’s two largest economies, Wiesemeyer said the way out for agriculture during this multi-year slide are these continued trade deals. As 2020 began, Wiesemeyer said ag is on its way out of its slump.
“Let’s hope that’s true,” he said.
The upturn started during the U.S-Japan trade deal, which opened the doors for U.S. agricultural products to compete with European competitors, he said. Barriers continued to fall with a final passing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMAA) and the announcement of the first phase of a multi-step deal with China.
“We finally have them in place,” he said.
With so many trade deals sparking the industry at once, Wiesemeyer said he’s heard some talk of a European Union deal approaching but doesn’t believe it will happen any time soon. But, as the market pushes for more avenues to sell its products, Wiesemeyer said he wouldn’t be surprised to see an unexpected deal push ag even further.
“Eventually pork will have to find another Mexico for growth, but that’s where your organizations come in,” he said.
The U.S.-China trade deal
The Phase 1 deal with China is the primary focus as China has agreed to buy $200 billion U.S. products and services over the next two years – $80 billion of which will be specifically farm products.
“The base was 2017 and they bought $24 billion (then),” he said. “(They’re) going to buy just under 40 billion in 2020 and a little more than that in 2021.”
Wiesemeyer said he has heard some skeptical talk about how China will purchase that many U.S. goods in such a short period of time. The flip side to that, he said, is that the trade deal has language in it that suggests that if China doesn’t uphold its end of the deal, the U.S. has some legal workarounds to get China to play ball or end the agreement altogether.
Either way, Wiesemeyer said he believes firmly that U.S. pork will be the initial winner in the trade deal.
“China needs your pork because of ASF,” he said, referring to African swine fever that’s devistated the nation’s swine herd. “The initial pork purchases will be done to increase their storage because they’ve drained their cold storage facilities.”
The disease is currently on Germany’s border, Wiesemeyer said, and if it were to impact their herd, 17% of all of China’s imported pork from Germany would most likely shift back to the U.S.
“Obviously that’d be awful for Germany, but it would be a nice boost to U.S. pork,” he said.
The other big aspect of the trade deal has to do with intellectual property and technology. Previously, if you wanted to deal with China you’d have to open your books and share trade secrets, Wiesemeyer said.
“No more,” he said.
While China will begin purchasing more American-made products, the U.S. has agreed to remove China from its list of currency manipulators and it has agreed to not impose an additional $156 billion in tariffs on additional Chinese goods.
The U.S. will leave tariffs on a majority of Chinese products, but tariffs on $120 billion in goods will be halved down to 7.5% instead of the full 15% tariff.
“I think this is a blockbuster agreement if China follows through,” he said.
What’s next for agriculture?
Beyond trade deals, Wiesemeyer said the next two big issues for agriculture will come from labor concerns – which he said neither party in Washington is making headway to resolve – and gene editing.
Gene editing’s biggest obstacle will come from regulatory bodies, which are currently fighting for control over the newest plant- and animal-altering process. He said that if the U.S. Department of Agriculture gets control, it should benefit all farmers, but if the Food and Drug Administration gets control, many should be skeptical about its progress.
Things to keep your eye on
Wiesemeyer said farmers should keep their eyes on working capital levels. Since 2012, working capital on the farm has shrunk and is getting close to levels ag hasn’t seen in 30 years.
“At least we don’t have 18-19% interest rates from the 80s,” he said.
However, the price of land seems to make up for that, and it’s pushing the problem even further into a hole, should the fed decide to raise rates over the next year, he said.
There is reason to be excited about U.S. agriculture, according to Wiesemeyer said, and that lies in the ever-expanding middle class, as the world is seeking more protein to fill its diet.