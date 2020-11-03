With the market disruptions caused by COVID-19, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association has been focused on price discovery, market transparency, and producer leverage, and the association will be providing updates and gathering input from cattle producers at a series of meetings across the state this month.
“Producers from each sector in the beef cattle industry rely on price discovery and transparency. We need more information to help us better negotiate marketing agreements with buyers,” Iowa Cattlemen CEO Matt Deppe said.
Cattle marketing meetings will be held at the following locations:
Nov. 10, 7 p.m. at Tama Livestock Market, Tama,
Nov. 11, 10 a.m. at Plymouth County ISU Extension & Outreach, LeMars,
Nov. 11, 7 p.m. at Spencer Livestock Sales, Spencer,
Nov. 11, 7 p.m. at Decorah Sales Commission, Decorah,
Nov. 12, 10 a.m. at Brickyard Bistro, Sheffield,
Nov. 12, 10 a.m. at Humeston Livestock Exchange, Humeston,
Nov. 12, 7 p.m. at Keosauqua Sales Company, Keosauqua,
Nov. 19, 10 a.m. at Dunlap Livestock Market, Dunlap,
Nov. 19, 7 p.m. at Creston Livestock Auction, Creston, and
Nov. 19, 7 p.m. at R Land & Cattle, LLC, Cascade.
Members of the ICA staff and board of directors will lead discussions centered on cattle market reform, to include: the Grassley-Tester 50/14 bill, the Cattle Marketing Transparency Act of 2020, and NCBA’s voluntary proposal.
“ICA is the voice of the independent cattle producer, not just in Iowa, but nationally. Your membership will make our voice louder. Join us and help be part of change,” said Brad Kooima, a member of the Iowa Cattlemen's Feedlot Council.
For more information, contact the ICA Membership Staff, Tanner Lawton at tanner@iacattlemen.org; Lane Eads at lane@iacattlemen.org or Jennifer Carrico at jennifer@iacattlemen.org.