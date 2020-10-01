SDSU Extension is hosting cattle Artificial Insemination (AI) School in Philip and Brookings this fall.
The school in Philip will be held at South Dakota State University’s Cottonwood Field Station Nov. 4-6. The school in Brookings will be held at SDSU’s Cow-Calf Education and Research Facility Nov. 20-22.
“AI School will teach participants overall herd management for reproductive success and profitability,” says Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension cow-calf specialist.
The first day of the school will consist of classroom training pertaining to AI techniques, reproductive-tract anatomy, heat detection, AI equipment and semen handling. On the second and third days, morning sessions will focus on practicing hands-on AI techniques. The afternoon sessions will include classroom training on topics such as bull selection, EPD, heat synchronization, herd management and nutrition.
This school is limited to eight participants in Philip and 20 participants in Brookings. The $500 fee covers the cost of educational materials, supplies, facility and cow use.
To register, contact Salverson at 605-374-4177 or robin.salverson@sdstate.edu.