Do you know a South Dakota rancher, farmer or forester who goes above and beyond in the care and management of natural resources? Nominate them for the 2020 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award.
Sand County Foundation presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 20 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. In South Dakota, the $10,000 award is presented with the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association and the South Dakota Grassland Coalition. The 2019 recipient of the award was Johnson Farms of Frankfort.
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.
Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at: https://www.sandcountyfoundation.org/uploads/SD-CFN-2020-WEB.pdf
The application deadline is March 6, 2020.