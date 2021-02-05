Longtime Angus family honored with farm show dedication

The next time you head south of Watertown on Interstate 29, be sure to watch for the Dahl Angus sign around mile marker 157. The sign has been in place for decades – and the Dahl Angus Farm has been in the family for more than 100 years.
“We’re the fourth generation on this homestead farm, by golly,” said Larry Dahl of rural Estelline, who will be given a special honor during the 76th annual Watertown Winter Farm Show.
The Dahl family farm also proudly displays a Century Award from the American Angus Association, which recognizes the herd, their owners and the Dahl family for continuous production of registered Angus cattle for 100 years or more.
The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee, which organizes the Watertown Winter Farm Show, annually honors an individual or family who has spent years contributing to its success by dedicating the Farm Show to their name. This year, two individuals will share the honor – Larry Dahl and Eileen Kraemer of Watertown.
The 76th Watertown Winter Farm Show is scheduled for Feb. 10-13, at the Codington County Extension Complex.
Dahl took a few minutes from sorting bulls on a crisp November morning to talk about his years of involvement with the Watertown Winter Farm Show. While still in high school, Dahl began showing cattle at the farm show and served as a board member for the South Dakota Junior Angus Association.
“The sale ring wasn’t where it is now,” he said. “Many things have been upgraded and have changed with the times since those days.”
For most of the past 30 years, Dahl has spent a full week at the Watertown Winter Farm Show as a long-standing exhibitor with ABS Global. His booth is generally located right off the sale ring.
Over the years, his sons and grandkids have been with him in the booth. And recently, he has been accompanied by a great-grandson as well.
“It’s absolutely the best location to catch everybody who is attending the show. There’s so many folks I look forward to seeing every single year,” he said.
Among those he enjoys spending time with are the members of the chamber’s ag committee. Dahl said it caught him completely off guard, however, when ag committee member Keith Mack recently stopped out to see him at the farm.
“I thought, ‘Uh-oh, here comes a salesman,’” Dahl said. “But, boy, was I surprised. It’s a real privilege to receive this dedication honor.”
Tim Sheehan, president and CEO of the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, said honoring two individuals at the 2021 Watertown Winter Farm Show Dedication recognizes the unique way the show changes with the times.
“It’s an honor to recognize Larry as a strong supporter of the Watertown Winter Farm Show,” he said.
Angus cattle have undoubtedly been a life-long focus of Dahl’s life, with the Dahl Registered Angus line going back to 1913.
Dahl and his wife, Rita, began managing the registered Angus herd in 1972. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in October 2020.
Larry served as South Dakota Angus Association president from 1992-93 and Rita served as the first president of the South Dakota Angus Auxiliary in 1991-92. Larry also served three times as a national voting delegate at the National Angus Convention.
Larry and Rita have three grown sons: Shane, Jason and Allan. They also have eight grandkids and three great-grandkids who all live nearby.
While Dahl is the first to say that time goes by way too quickly, he’s also confident in the future of Dahl Angus as his son Jason is involved with day-to-day operations and stands to become the fifth generation on the Dahl homestead.
“Oh, golly, it’s a different world now, but it’s a good one,” he said.