Nolz Limousin has top bull

A consignment from Nolz Limousin in Mitchell, South Dakota was named champion bull at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Limousin Show Jan. 27 in Sioux Falls.
Judge Josh Cribbs of White, South Dakota chose lot 5, ANLZ Harrison 5H. He was sired by Greenwood Canadian Made ET and out of JULF Miss Zsa Zsa 5Z. He sold for $2,800 to Matt Fischer.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 9, JBV Option 915G, a consignment from Venner Li-mousin in Breda, Iowa. He was sired by Cole Cadillac 05C and out of JBV Radiant 724E. He was the highest selling bull and sold to Kevin Ricke for $4,800.
The second highest selling bull was a consignment from Nolz Limousin and sold for $3,100.
Cribbs chose lot 4, Leishmans Hallie 072H, a consignment from Leishmans Performance Limousin in Ellsworth, Nebraska as champion female. She was sired by Leishmans Firth 857F and out of Leishmans Cow 594C. She was the highest selling female and sold to Dan Kabberman for $2,200.
Cribbs chose lot 2, EL Red Mistress, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Ellsworth Limousin of Elkhorn, Wisconsin. She was sired by Hunt Credentials 37C ET and out of EL Windfall Lady 6Y. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Nathan Schulte for $2,000.
Chisum Peterson of Pukwana, South Dakota served as auctioneer for the Limousin Sale. Ten bulls averaged $2,970, and four females averaged $1,875.