The 75th annual Newell Ram Show & Sale Sept. 18 hosted sheep producers from seven states, and the overall champion ram was a Rambouillet from Ben Pearson of Hettinger, North Dakota.
The overall champion ewe was the Rambouillet from Chapman Rambouillet of Bison, South Dakota. Flying O Sheep of Newell, South Dakota had the grand champion pair of ewes, and Erk Brothers, also of Newell, had the champion pen of range rams.
Winning the wool show was a fleece from Darold Tomscheck of Oilmont, Montana.
The Raymond Garness Memorial Youth Credit went to cousins Kia and Kimber Hulm of Glad Valley, South Dakota. Each youth were able to take the $500 credit and apply it towards the purchase of a sheep on sale day.
The sale saw an average price of $647 on 181 head of rams and ewes.
The high selling ewe was from Chapman Rambouillet with their Rambouillet ewe lamb bought by Chris Grotegut of Herford, Texas for $1,000. The high selling ram came from Forbes, Rabel, and McGivney Rambouillet of Kaycee, Wyoming. The yearling stud ram was bought by Dave Ollila of Newell for $2,600. The high selling pen of range ram was consigned by Tate Ollila and bought by Larry Nelson of Buffalo, South Dakota.
The dates for the 2021 event are Sept. 16-17. Find out more information at newellramsale.com.