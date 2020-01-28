A bull from Baltic, South Dakota was the top Red Angus at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show in Sioux Falls.
Lot 7, CB Net Worth 1859, a consignment from Carruthers Brothers Ranch was chosen the top bull. He was sired by CB Net Worth 1416 and out of CB Tammy 1530. He sold for $4,300 to Francis Kane of Montrose.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 6, DSF 1915 Lucky, a consignment from Double S Farms in Arco, Minnesota He was sired by 3SCC Lancer Z173 and out of PFFR MS Cedar 509.
Brodie Mackey of Leigh, Nebraska judged the Red Angus show.
Mackey chose lot 3, CSPF Playmate 24, a consignment from Luke Pladsen of Harpers Ferry, Iowa, as champion female. She was the highest selling female and sold to Jess Schitter of Waukon, South Dakota, for $3,600.
Mackey chose lot 4, MMR Miss Loaded Fusion 1901, a consignment from M&M Acres of Canby, Minnesota, as reserve champion female. She was sired by Andras Fusion R236 and out of MMR MS Locked & Loaded 1316. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Aaron S. Thompson of Elkton, South Dakota for $1,800.
Dustin Carter of Vermillion served as auctioneer for the Red Angus sale. One bull averaged $4,300, and three females averaged $2,333.