Symens bulls named reserve pen at Cattlemen’s Congress

Tri-State Neighbor-area producer had success at the Limousin and Lim-Flex Pen Show at the 2021 Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City. This year’s show saw eight pens exhibited on Jan. 6. Jason Hoffmann of Thedford, Nebraska evaluated the bulls.
Wulf Cattle of Morris, Minn., exhibited the grand champion pen of Limousin bulls. The champion pen included February-born bulls. They combined for an average weight of 1,170 pounds with an average weight per day of age of 3.58. All pen bulls were ultrasound scanned at check-in time. This champion pen had average actual scan data of 15.6 ribeye area, 3.57 %IMF, and 0.32 back fat.
The reserve pen of Limousin bulls were March-born and had an average weight of 1,022 pounds, posting an average weight per day of age of 3.72 pounds per day. Their ultrasound scan data was as follows: 16.0 ribeye area, 2.72 %IMF, and 0.21 back fat. They were exhibited by Symens Brothers Limousin, Amherst, South Dakota.
The people’s choice champion Limousin pen went to Wulf Cattle.
Lawrence Family Limousin of Anton, Texas, exhibited the grand champion pen of Lim-Flex bulls. The September 2019-born pen had an average weight of 1,647 pounds with a 3.45 average weight per day of age. Their ultrasound scan data averaged 18.6 ribeye area, 4.75 %IMF, and 0.37 back fat.
The reserve champion pen of Lim-Flex bulls was exhibited by Wulf Cattle . The February-born pen had an average weight of 1,223 pounds with a 3.72 average weight per day of age. Their average ultrasound scan data was 17 ribeye area, 3.6% IMF, and 0.28 back fat.
Lawrence Family Limousin, won the people’s choice champion Lim-Flex pen award.