Top heifer comes out of Nebraska
SELS RESULTS

Top heifer comes out of Nebraska

Wyatt Dunklau of Wayne, Nebraska exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commer-cial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 30 in Sioux Falls.

The reserve champion breeding heifer, a MaineTainer, came from Croix Reiman of Ree Heights, South Dakota.

Blake Bloomberg of Galva, Illinois, evaluated a total of 283 head that were shown in 55 classes.

Third through fifth places overall were as follows: Hadley Dunklau of Wayne, Neb., a MaineTainer; Kai Thomsen of Madison, S.D., a Limousin; and Colt Roeder of Aledo, Ill., a Simmental.

Champions in each of the breeds are as follows: Angus: Oaklyn Plamp; Charolais: Cal Pryor; Charolais Composite: Jackson Nordlund; Hereford: Kirbee Mulder; Limousin: Kai Thomsen; Maine-Anjou: Sammy Schrag; MaineTainer: Croix Reiman; Miniature Breeds: Alana Olsen; Red Angus: Kinsly Altena; Shorthorn: Cash Lehrman; Shorthorn Plus: Jeff Krohnke; Simmental: Colt Roeder; Percentage Simmental: John VanderVeen; Commer-cials: Wyatt Dunklau, Jami Hoblyn and Conner Oolman.

