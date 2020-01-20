Although pinkeye is typically more prevalent in the summer months, winter pinkeye can be equally devastating. If you’re feeding out calves this winter, it’s important to know about this common disease that has a major economic impact on the cattle industry.
Infectious Bovine Keratoconjunctivitis
Infectious Bovine Keratoconjunctivitis (IBK) is the medical term for pinkeye. If you break the name down, you will understand exactly what is going on. Infectious= can be transferred between one animal to another. Bovine= cattle. Kerato= cornea (outside layer of the eye). Conjunctivitis= inflammation of the conjunctiva (pink membrane lining the eyes).
Causes of Winter Pinkeye
The most common infectious agents for pinkeye are Moraxella bovis and Moraxella bovoculi. Both of these bacteria have several different strains that can make them region-specific or even herd-specific. These bacteria can be found in the eye secretions of normal cattle and can cause disease in the winter when the eye becomes irritated from dust, sunlight reflections off of snow, and from eating from the center of round bales. Flies and long grass play a major role in transmission in the summer.
Cattle at Risk
Cattle that do not have pigmented eyes are more susceptible due to their increased sensitivity to UV light. Calves are more predisposed than mature cattle because they do not have enough protective antibodies on the surface of their eyes yet. Calves that are infected with IBR (red nose) virus and mycoplasma will have more severe clinical signs than those that are not.
Transmission
During the winter months when cattle are in a feedlot, pinkeye is transmitted by direct contact between cattle or by coming into contact with secretions on feedbunks and other inanimate objects. In the summer, flies can carry the bacteria on their feet for up to 4 days. When cattle’s eyes become irritated, they increase both ocular and nasal secretions making transmission between cattle even morel likely.
Clinical Signs- Stages I-IV
Stage I: Small ulcer with white spot and cloudiness resulting in excessive tearing, increased blinking, increased light sensitivity, decreased feed intake
Stage II: Very large ulcer with cloudiness and blood vessels growing across the cornea
Stage III: Ulcer covers most of the cornea, becomes deep, and the eye starts to appear yellow
Stage IV: Cornea ruptures
Treatment: Stages I-IV
Stage I: Long acting oxytetracycline at 4.5ml/100# body weight of the 200mg/ml given subcutaneously with a second dose 48-72 hours later
Stage II and III: Oxytetracycline injection and eye patch or suturing the third eyelid across the eye or suturing the eyelids shut
Stage IV: Enucleation (removal of the eye)
Prevention
A good foundation is key for a good immune system and that starts with nutrition and vaccination programs that cover IBR and BVD. Next, is environmental control by rolling out round bales and eliminating overhead feeders that drop dust into their nasal passages. Making sure that cattle have adequate bunk space so that they don’t directly touch each other is also important.
Animals that become infected with pinkeye should be separated from the group. Vaccinating for pinkeye may or may not help prevent the disease. An autogenous vaccine made by swabbing infected cattle in your herd will typically have better protective responses than a commercially made vaccine due to the many strains of Moraxella bovis/bovoculi.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Animal Medical Care, based in Brookings, South Dakota
