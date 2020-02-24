We write a lot of veterinary feed directives (VFDs) and get a lot of questions as to which feed-through antibiotic is the best choice for each herd.
Below is a discussion on the most common options so that you and your veterinarian can create the best treatment plan for your cattle.
Chlortetracycline: “Aureo”
This antibiotic is most commonly known as Aureomycin or “Aureo” and is definitely the antibiotic that we prescribe the most. It is a broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of Anaplasma marginale, E. coil diarrhea, Pasteurella multocida pneumonia and reduction of liver abscesses.
It is approved to be used with Bovatec, Deccox, and Cattlyst. There is a zero-day withdrawal and a wide safety margin.
The most common dosage is 10 milligrams per pound per day fed for five days. Typically, if cattle do not respond to two pulses of Aureo, we have to switch treatment strategies.
Chlortetracycline + Sulfamethazine: “AS700”
AS700 is a combination of two antibiotics called chlortetracycline and sulfamethazine. Again, AS700 is a broad-spectrum antibiotic that is used for the treatment of respiratory disease such as shipping fever.
The dosage is 700 mg total per head per day for 28 days. AS700 has a seven-day withdrawal. There are no approved feed additives that can be used in conjunction with AS700.
We typically do not start with AS700 because the sulfamethazine can be hard on their gut.
Tilmicosin: “Pulmotil”
This antibiotic is another broad-spectrum antibiotic that is fed for a 14-day period to control bovine respiratory disease associated with Mannheimia haemolytica, Pasteurella multocida and Histophilus somnus.
The withdrawal time is 28 days. There are no approved feed additives that can be used in conjunction with Pulmotil which is why this is not our first choice.
Oxytetracycline: “Terramycin”
This antibiotic is broad-spectrum and is used to reduce liver abscesses, prevent and treat shipping fever, E. coil diarrhea and Pasteurella multocida pneumonia.
The dosage is 10 mg per pound per day for seven to 14 days. There is a five-day withdrawal on Terramycin. There are no approved feed additives that can be used in conjunction with oxytetracycline.
Tylosin: “Tylan”
Tylan is to be used in cattle for the reduction of liver abscesses associated with Fusobacterium necrophorum and Arcanobacterium pygoenes. It does not have any other label so we do not use it hardly at all. There is no withdrawal period for Tylan.
Conclusion
You and your veterinarian can decide on what feed-through antibiotic is the best for your herd and for what you are treating. The most common is Aureomycin which is typically a good place to start.
The Vet Report is provided in conjunction with Prairie View Veterinary Clinic with locations in Miller, Redfield, Wessington Springs and Highmore, S.D. Questions? Send an email to owner Eric Knock, DVM, at reknock@venturecomm.net or write 321 E. 14th St., Miller, SD 57362.