Vet Report: What to know about treating a prolapse in cattle

I am fairly confident that November 2020 should have been deemed National Prolapse Month with all of the prolapses that we have been seeing. Below is a discussion on the varieties of prolapses in cattle.
Rectal
Rectal prolapses occur in young calves when they have diarrhea, especially if it is due to coccidiosis. In weaned calves, rectal prolapses occur most commonly when they are on high concentrate rations that they eat quickly.
As calves gain weight, they can get prolapses from riding others in their pen. Cows get rectal prolapses typically later in gestation or when straining due to a vaginal prolapse.
Rectal prolapses should be fixed within a short amount of time. The longer you let them be exposed to the elements, the more tissue damage there will be. Also, the longer they sit, the more fluid builds up, making them more difficult to put back in.
The trick to putting them back in is to get the fluid out. You can do this with sugar which pulls water out from the tissue. Then, press the prolapse back where it belongs and squeeze the fluid out as you’re doing this.
With patience, most will go back in. Then a purse string stitch is placed around the rectum and tightened down so that the rectal tissue can’t protrude yet they can still defecate.
The ones that will not go back in or the tissue damage is too severe have to be banded off. With this method, the calf defecates through a tube until the prolapsed tissue falls off and scars down. Make sure to booster tetanus at this time.
Vaginal
Most vaginal prolapses occur in long bred cows, with cows having high body condition scores being more prone to it.
When cows eat poor quality hay, they consume a lot and their rumen becomes very full. The rumen being full, along with the large fetus results in a lot of pressure inside the abdomen leading to the vagina, plus or minus the rectum prolapsing.
If she prolapses before calving, the stitch must be removed right at the start of calving or at time of induction.
If a cow is calving and she starts to have a vaginal prolapse, she can calve through it. Then when she is done calving and the placenta has been passed, replace the prolapse and suture around the vulva to hold it in place. She should be culled when her calf is weaned since she most likely will do it again.
Uterine
These are the one true medical emergency of all the prolapses. If cattle move too much, they can snap the uterine artery and die within minutes.
These occur after calving and can hang all the way down past their hocks, making them hard to replace. Again, these cows should be culled after the prolapse is fixed. Both vaginal and uterine prolapses can be banded but have a very poor outcome.
Medications
I usually give an antibiotic such as LA 300 and a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory such as banamine or meloxicam. Most do not need to be retreated. Banded rectums should get a CDT shot for tetanus.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is Associate Veterinarian at Animal Medical Care in Brookings, South Dakota.
