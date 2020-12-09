Vet Report: What to know about treating a prolapse in cattle

I am fairly confident that November 2020 should have been deemed National Prolapse Month with all of the prolapses that we have been seeing. Below is a discussion on the varieties of prolapses in cattle.

Rectal

Rectal prolapses occur in young calves when they have diarrhea, especially if it is due to coccidiosis. In weaned calves, rectal prolapses occur most commonly when they are on high concentrate rations that they eat quickly.

As calves gain weight, they can get prolapses from riding others in their pen. Cows get rectal prolapses typically later in gestation or when straining due to a vaginal prolapse.

Rectal prolapses should be fixed within a short amount of time. The longer you let them be exposed to the elements, the more tissue damage there will be. Also, the longer they sit, the more fluid builds up, making them more difficult to put back in.

The trick to putting them back in is to get the fluid out. You can do this with sugar which pulls water out from the tissue. Then, press the prolapse back where it belongs and squeeze the fluid out as you’re doing this.

With patience, most will go back in. Then a purse string stitch is placed around the rectum and tightened down so that the rectal tissue can’t protrude yet they can still defecate.

The ones that will not go back in or the tissue damage is too severe have to be banded off. With this method, the calf defecates through a tube until the prolapsed tissue falls off and scars down. Make sure to booster tetanus at this time.