Longstanding grandstand

Because it is termed “The World’s Greatest County Fair,” it seems only natural that fair forefathers would think big, better and greatest in the various projects they ensued through the years.
This year’s Clay County Fair, in Spencer, Iowa, marks the 90th anniversary of the construction of the grandstand, which has been home to some of the best entertainment in the business.
According to the Clay County Fair 1992 history book, the first grandstand was built in time for the first Clay County Fair in 1918. In 1931, it was felt that a new grandstand with more seating capacity was needed to accommodate fairgoers. The new all steel and concrete grandstand was built at a cost of $45,000, which would seat 5,000 persons comfortably. The book notes “that the new grandstand, still being used today, represented one of the most ambitious undertakings ever attempted by a county fair in the nation.”
Dimensions of the grandstand were to be 245 feet in length and 76 feet wide, with a sheltering roof of steel and sheet metal that would tower slightly over 50 feet above the 30-foot paddock that separated it from the track, according to the history. The new grandstand was placed on the south side of the track and slightly east of the center line so that a long view of the home stretch was possible. To the west was a 130-foot section of the old grandstand and to the south a 90-foot section. The combined stands provided seating for 7,640 persons.
According to the history, Allen and Vagtborg, structural engineers and architects of Chicago, designed the new stand. Local firms did the construction. By 1934, the rest of the grandstand was enclosed at a cost of $7,500, and became known as the Automotive and Industrial Hall. In 1936, the sections of seating from the original grandstand, were torn down and a $25,000 addition was added to the west of the covered section. This area is now known as the annex.
“Spencer, Iowa was rebuilding after the great fire of 1931 that nearly destroyed the entire downtown of the city. Once the decision was made to build a grandstand, the fair board did it bigger and better than anyone else. This set the fair up again as being that much different than other county or state fairs. The difference had to be different,” said Dave Potratz, superintendent of the grandstand and back stage grandstand productions.
“The second best thing the Clay County Fair did was build the regional events center. It is a great addition to Spencer and northwest Iowa,” Potratz added.
In 1975-76, under the guidance of fair manager, the late Myles Johnson, seats were widened which reduced some of the seat count but more bleachers were added. Fair manager Jim Frost reroofed the grandstand in a million dollar renovation with the addition of new theatre seats. Today, nearly 7,000 persons can be seated in the grandstand and annex (bleacher) area.
Under fair manager the late Phil Hurst, the track was redesigned with a million dollar renovation to reduce the track size from a half mile to 3/8 and new Musco lighting to accommodate auto racing throughout the summer months and during the fair. The 40-year-old stage was replaced 13 years ago and measures 70 by 48 feet with two 35 foot wings.
“At that time, our stage was the world’s largest movable stage. The new stage was paid for my local donations and constructed by Bob Maurer of Maurer Manufacturing, in Royal. Much of the stage and concrete were paid for with funds received from the estate of long time fair supporters,” Potratz said.
Potratz began his journey with the Clay County Fair in 1965 working under then manager, the late Bill Woods. Because of his longevity in the grandstand entertainment area, Potratz can recite entertainment stories in the blink of an eye. Past entertainers have included such familiar names as Crystal Gayle, The Oak Ridge Boys, Tanya Tucker, Trisha Yearwood, Charley Pride, The Doobie Brothers, Styx, Rand Funk Railroad, ZZ Top, Eric Church, Blake Shelton, Alan Jackson, Little Big Town and Air Supply to name just a few.
“The first stage was gray and pink, 60-by-40 wood on a flatbed. We had high wire acts, jugglers and dancers. The Statler Brothers hold the record for the most ticket sell outs and sales. They have appeared 13 times. Back then we had two shows a night. Garth Brooks appeared in 1991 and signed autographs until the wee hours of the morning,” Potratz said. “Of course, we had no fair in 2020 but we have a good entertainment line up this year. The way things are opening up, it’s time. People need this.”
“We had Bob Hope one year. He didn’t know he was going to do two shoes until I told him after we picked him up at the airport. Bob Hope, Red Skeleton and Ernie Ford are the only three entertainers who had dress rehearsals,” Potratz added.
Each year, the entertainment is booked by fair CEO and manager Jeremy Parsons. Once booked, Potratz reviews the contracts and works out the details with the entertainment such as food requirements.
“In 1974 we offered chicken and ribs to feed the entertainment. Stub’s Ranch Kitchen provided the food, then Hy-Vee. About four to five years ago, we hired a chef that does the food prep,” Portratz said. “Back then, the entertainment didn’t have many people with them. Now they travel with more people. Willie Nelson had three buses of people.
“I remember when Trace Atkins was scheduled to appear, he wanted to go play golf. So we sent a bus out to the Americaninn but there was no Trace. This was in 2005. Come to find out, Trace was in the hospital at Redwood Falls, Minnesota with an emergency appendectomy. Luckily Tracy Byrd performed another hour and 15 minutes to make it up to the concert goers.
“That also happened when Donna Fargo was to perform in 1974. She was nowhere to be found. A contract mix up was blamed and she returned to the fair in 1975. Her opening act, Tommy Cash, just played more for the crowd,” Potratz said.
Born and raised in Whittemore, Potratz was completely paralyzed with polio from age 11 months to 3 years.
“My braces were removed at age 8 so I could play baseball. I baled hay up until nine years ago,” said Potratz, who is now stricken with post-polio symptoms.
Potratz started in radio in Carington, North Dakota. He accepted a job with KICD, in Spencer, on Aug. 30, 1965, working there until 1987, when he became a partner in a small FM station in the Spencer area. In 1991, he sold that station and became sales manager for SMARTS broadcasting, the first company to develop digital audio automation for radio stations. He and his wife, Sharyl, are parents to three and grandparents to six.
Potratz, who will be 76 right after this year’s Clay County Fair, joined the fair board during Myles Johnson’s time and the executive committee in 1995.
“I still serve on the executive committee. It’s been a fun time,” he added.