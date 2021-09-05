Longstanding grandstand

“I will be out at the Clay County Fair every day. I live at the fair,” said 4-H Youth Kamdyn Van Gelder, 15, of Spencer. Not only will Van Gelder visit the World’s Greatest County Fair, in Spencer, Iowa during its nine-day run Sept. 11-19, so will Glacier, Titantic, Frost, Dreamer, Wonder and Macgiver, as show cattle or rabbits.