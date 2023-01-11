Ethanol production lowest in nearly two years

Corn closed the week 25 and a quarter cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 4.4 million bushels of corn to Mexico.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Dec. 29, 2022, were 26.3 million bushels, down from the previous week’s 36.3 million bushels and below same-week year ago exports of 29.9 million bushels, with generally weak exports to be expected during the holiday week. Cumulative corn export inspections of 377 million bushels are down 27 percent from last year’s 514 million, leaving exports needing to average roughly 45.4 million bushels per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA’s 2.075 billion bushel export estimate and would be nearly unchanged from last year’s 47.1 million per week average from this point forward - a highly unlikely situation, leaving the USDA’s export target likely still too high.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production, for the week ending Dec. 30, 2022, declined sharply to 844,000 barrels per day from 963,000 barrels per day the week prior, the lowest in 97 weeks going back to February 2021 and a massive 19.5 percent below last year’s same-week production of 1.048 million barrels per day.

U.S. ethanol stocks declined to 24.444 million barrels from 24.636 million barrels the week prior, up 14.4 percent from year ago stocks and easily remaining record-high on a same-week basis.

Strategy and outlook: The market is telling producers to sell into a strong basis and look to re-own on weakness.

SOYBEANS -----------------------------------------

Soybeans closed the week 32 and a quarter cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 9.4 million bushels of soybeans to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports last week of 53.8 million bushels, down from the previous week’s 65.2 million bushels , below last year’s same-week exports of 59.4 million bushels and were the lowest in 12 weeks as the seasonal decline continues. Cumulative export inspections of 1.052 billion bushels are down 7.1 percent from last year’s 1.132 billion and would require export inspections to run essentially unchanged from year ago levels through the end of August, averaging 27.0 million bushels per week, in order to reach the USDA’s 2.045 billion bushel export projection.

While the actual export pace consistently runs below year ago levels in 2022-2023, the sales pace has been just the opposite with total export sales to date up 4.3 percent year-over-year so USDA’s export target still appears to be valid for the time being.

In the USDA Census crush report, the USDA reported U.S. soybean crush in November was 189.5 million bushels, slightly below average market expectations of 190.2 million, down from 196.7 million bushels in October, 0.6 percent below last year’s November crush of 190.6 million and compares to record crush for the month of 191.0 million bushels in 2020.

In order to reach the USDA’s annual crush estimate of 2.245 billion bushels, Dec-Aug crush will need to total 1.691 billion bushels, a 2.4 percent (39 million bushel) increase versus last year’s 1.652 billion current record for the period. USDA reported 447.4 million bushels of corn was used for ethanol production in November, down marginally from 449 million in October and 4.2 percent (19.5 million bushels) below year ago November usage of 466.9 million bushels.

U.S. ethanol production will need to average around 1.035 million barrels per day (304 million gallons per week) over the remainder of the marketing year to reach the USDA’s annual corn demand target which would be an average 1.7 percent increase from last year’s 1.017 million barrels per day average production from this point forward.

Strategy and outlook: Tight stocks suggest little room for error but Brazil is expected to plant a record 105.5 million acres this fall and will undercut U.S. exports from January into March. Commercial selling is currently bearish.

WHEAT---------------------------------------------

Chicago wheat closed 48 cents lower. Kansas City wheat closed 55 and three-quarters cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 37 cents lower. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week were a marketing year low 3.1 million bushels, down from the previous week’s 11.5 million bushels and last year’s same-week exports of 8.5 million bushels. Thirty-one weeks through the 2022-2023 marketing year, cumulative export inspections of 435 million bushels were down 3 percent from last year’s 448 million, keeping pace with current USDA annual export ideas of 775 million bushels, which would be down 3.1 percent from last year.

Accordingly, in order to reach the USDA’s export target, wheat shipments will need to average roughly 13.8 million bushels per week through the end of May, nearly identical to last year’s pace from this point forward, but will likely require a modest pick up in new sales activity and total export sales so far this year are down nearly 6 percent from last year and the level of unshipped sales on the books moderately below year ago levels, as well.

National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Jan. 1 wheat ratings with Kansas 19 percent good-to-excellent versus 22 percent last month. Colorado 50 percent good-to-excellent versus 30 percent last month. Illinois 68 percent good-to-excellent versus 30 percent a month ago. Nebraska 18 percent good-to-excellent versus 20 percent last month. Oklahoma 38 percent good-to-excellent versus 31 percent last month. Montana 22 percent good-to-excellent versus 44 percent last month and South Dakota 16 percent good-to-excellent versus 27 percent last month.

Strategy and outlook: Commercials are buying and large spec open interest is at a low. A rally off weekly technical support is a selling opportunity for old crop inventory.

LIVE CATTLE -----------------------

Live cattle closed $1.15 lower while feeder cattle closed 45 cents lower.

There was moderate fed cattle cash trade in the north at mostly $157 to $159 live and $252 dressed, which is steady to $1 firmer. Moderate to active volumes traded in the south at mainly $157, steady relative to the prior week.

The Fed Cattle Exchange had 857 head offered for sale and 200 head of cattle sold at $157.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 7 pounds from last week at 920 pounds, which is 5 pounds below last year.

The weekly export sales report has net beef reductions for 2022 of 6,900 metric tons. 2023 sales of 12,500 metric tons and shipments of 11,700 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook: Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies in 2022 and into 2023.

HOGS ---------------------------------

Lean hogs closed the week $7.40 lower.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending Dec. 31, 2022 has weights up to 289.9 pounds versus 283.2 pounds the week prior and 291.4 pounds last year.

The weekly export sales report has net pork reductions for 2022 of 51,900 metric tons.

2023 sales of 73,600 metric tons and shipments of 19,400 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook: Producers can reduce their hedges as values are at weekly support levels.