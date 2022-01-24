 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martin-Trudeau Insurance Agency earns nationwide agribusiness FAST Track Hall of Fame Status

A Mitchell, South Dakota insurance agency was recently recognized by Nationwide® as an inductee into the Nationwide Agribusiness FAST Track Hall of Fame. In a privately held event, Martin-Trudeau Insurance Agency owner Ray Trudeau accepted the award.

Hall of Fame status is earned when an agency qualifies for the FAST Track Contest by surpassing farm sales targets for ten consecutive years.

Ray Trudeau and the Martin-Trudeau Insurance Agency are now one of just nine FAST Track Hall of Fame agencies for Nationwide Agribusiness.  More

than 6,000 agencies write farm insurance for Nationwide.  

“Our FAST Track Hall of Fame recognizes agents who have made the commitment to providing our farm customers highly specialized advice and counsel in this increasingly complex line of business,” said Dirk Pollitt, Nationwide agribusiness vice president.

“Ray and the team at Martin-Trudeau deserve the recognition as a Hall of Fame inductee.  They’re great partners, trusted advisors, and dedicated to the farm and agricultural industry.”

