The Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association will host its annual convention and trade show, the Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention, Dec. 13 and 14 at the Willmar Conference Center in Willmar, Minnesota.
The convention will feature the Cattlemen’s College series highlighting timely topics and speakers that aim to help you defend your livelihood.
Attendees can also take in membership meetings and networking opportunities with fellow cattlemen and local, state and national leaders and beef industry partners. MSCA and the Minnesota Cattlewomen will hold their annual meetings and set 2020 legislative priorities. The Best of Beef banquet is also part of the festivities.
Special guests include Minnesota Millennial farmer Zach Johnson, MSCA legislative advisor Bruce Kleven, and Kent Bacus, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association director of international trade and market access.
One session, “Ask an Attorney,” will give best management practices for protecting yourself from activist and nuisance lawsuits. There will be an open discussion about current challenges with agricultural attorney Matt Berger.
“Keeping it Real” will have a panel of industry experts talk about combating a lab-grown, synthetic or other substitutes.
Soil Health Sit Down will discuss conversation efforts and the soil health impacts of overgrazing. This session will feature a rain simulator on representative pasture samples from various parts of the state.
Hear legislative updates from both the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s government relations team and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association D.C. team.
Registration is open at www.mnsca.org or by mailing in the registration from the October issue of the Minnesota Cattleman Newspaper.
A block of rooms has been reserved at the Best Western: (320-235-6060) and Holiday Inn: (320-231-2601). Both of the hotels are connected to the convention center.