After dry year, beans pick up overnight moisture

Another two weeks have passed and we got the soybean harvest completed.
Yields were fantastic for the dry start to the year that we had, but the dew in the mornings made them tough to combine and kept the moisture of the beans up. Normally we’re racing to get the soybeans out before they get too dry but this fall they picked up moisture over the night.
The early corn results look really good also. Moisture levels are around 17-20% so we can just fill bins and let the fans pull out the last moisture to get to 15 % moisture for storage.
The ladies of the family got the first group of calves vaccinated this past week. They will probably get the rest of the calves vaccinated this next week or so when the rest of the herd gets moved to the home section to graze corn stalks. We always like to have the calves vaccinated for at least a week or two before they are weaned.
The next weeks will be filled with corn harvest, baling corn stalks, fall tillage, moving out some fat cattle, and the fall chorus of weaning calves. The town of Kenneth knows when we wean calves!