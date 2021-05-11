Oats are a useful crop on the Sumption farm in Frederick, South Dakota for the way they break the pest cycle and benefit soil health.

They just don’t pay.

“One of the problems growing oats is making money growing oats,” said Taylor Sumption, one of five brothers who farm in partnership.

That’s why he and his family have embarked on a new venture – selling their own oatmeal.

Anthem Oats has been a year in the making. The oats harvested from the Sumption fields last summer should be on store shelves by July. They’ll offer old fashioned oatmeal, minute and steel cut oats, as well as flavored instant oatmeal in cups and packets.

It’s been a long journey from field to breakfast bowl, especially with disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tri-State Neighbor will follow the journey of Sumption and his wife Cassie this season as they share Crop Watcher reports for northeastern South Dakota.

The Sumptons have reasons for optimism. The pandemic that disrupted the business operations also brought shifts in consumer trends, some of which could serve Anthem Oats well. People staying at home meant a revival of sit-down breakfasts. Even before COVID, consumers have become increasingly interested in local, sustainably grown foods. On top of that, interest is growing in “forgotten grains,” as Sumption puts it, and oatmeal offers a number of health benefits.

Most of the oats today are grown in Canada, but Sumption said their Frederick oats have a better flavor. The South Dakota growing season is longer, which makes for a more robust, better tasting oat, he said.

The Sumptions began to grow oats seven or eight years ago. They feed some of the grain to their cattle, with huge health benefits, according to Sumption. The rest was sold to what’s now their competition.

Making and marketing their own end-user product will make the oats much more profitable. Sumption guesses they’ll get an extra $6 to $7 per bushel.

“That’s huge,” he said. “It would take the cheapest crop we grow and triple it for our farm.”

The family has tossed around ideas for an oatmeal business for a few years. It became more of a priority under the pandemic’s unfortunate circumstances.

Sumption was driving home after a long day of farm work. He’s not sure if he had a seizure or just fell asleep, but he crashed, fracturing ribs and damaging vertebrae. His injuries left him unable to do much of the heavy lifting and hard physical labor farm work requires.

The accident spurred them into motion on the oatmeal business, he said.

Handling the oatmeal side of the business is a way for Sumption to take some of the strain off his body – though he still likes to farm when he can.

“It’s a way for me to fit in on the operation,” he said.

There’s plenty of background work that’s gone on to get Anthem Oats up and running. He and Cassie worked with branding agencies to come up with the Anthem name, as well as to design logos and packaging.

The label highlights the South Dakota-grown product and 1882 – the year Taylor’s great-great grandfather homesteaded on the banks of the Maple River. The name is meant to be patriotic.

“It fits the story of American agriculture,” Taylor said.

Sumption and his brothers make the fifth generation on the farm. Two of their kids are joining the fold, making for the sixth.

Taylor and Cassie have five kids. Miranda, 22, lives just across the state line in Ellendale, North Dakota; Trevor, 20, attends Mitchell Technical Institute’s precision ag program; Marissa, 17, is a junior in high school in Britton, South Dakota. The youngest kids go to school in Frederick. Tristan, 15, is a freshman, and Preston is 12.

+2 Enjoying every stage “When they were little it was fun to watch them learn new things. Teen years are a little trying sometimes, but it is fun to see them start thinking about their future and what they want to be."

Sumption earned his degree from South Dakota State University in ag systems technology – the precursor to today’s precision ag program – in 1996. His parents, John and Margaret, turned the farm over to their boys in 2000 but continued to help out until retiring recently. The brothers farm ground on either side of Frederick, from Warner to Ellendale.

Last year was a difficult one. The Sumptions were able to plant only about half of their land due to wet conditions. It was the worst year for wet conditions, Taylor said, noting that it was even worse than 2010-11, another wet year. Where they could plant, though, corn yields were “phenomenal,” Sumption said.

The land has dried up this year. Oats were planted in early April, and they’ll be harvested the third week in July. Cover crops go on after harvest, and cattle graze there in the fall.

“That’s been great,” Sumption said.

The following corn crop benefits from oats. Sumption said yields are 13-19 bushels per acre better when corn is grown after oats, as opposed to soybeans. The oats also help fix saline spots. He hopes to transition to a full three-crop rotation.

At Anthem, they are working out the logistics of processing and packaging. Transportation costs are problematic, Sumption said, and currently the oats make quite a journey. After harvest, the oats are de-hulled in Manitoba then sent to Fargo to be rolled and kilned. From there, they ship to Battle Creek, Michigan, where they’re packaged by a company that specializes in smaller-batch products for start-up businesses.

As far as getting the oats to grocery stores, the Sumptions are looking for a regional market. They have their eye on the Chicago area, since it’s close to their current packing facility.

Eventually, Sumption wants to be able to do the entire process in the U.S., and a little closer to home. Once their packaging demands outgrow the facility built for start-ups, Anthem will do the work from its newly built headquarters outside of Frederick. They may look to someday build a de-hulling plant of their own. The hulls can be used in cattle feed and pig starter.

Vertical integration could be the thing to help propel Sumption farms into its next 140 years.

“It could be the saving grace for the family farm,” Sumption said.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

