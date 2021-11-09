Calves weaned and works at Severtson farm

Harvest is still progressing. As of Nov. 1, soybean harvest got completed and corn progress was pretty good until we a had couple rain events including an inch and a half of rain.
Corn yields are pretty good moisture levels are about 18 to 17%. This week we will probably finish up the corn harvest if we can get by with no breakdowns, and we will start rolling up a few hundred cornstock bales for bedding and feed for the cattle.
The cows and calves were moved to the home field for the fall and winter months, and calves were weaned and worked. Probably next week we will work the calves again for the second round of shots.
The next week, we will start hauling manure and clean up stockpiles of manure. Chisel plowing some cornstock fields is also on the list of tasks. A couple other fields will be left untouched and no-tilled into soybeans next year.
Sterling Severtson farms with his wife Denise and kids Andrea and Kris in Rock County, Minnesota. They raise crops and cattle as well as fainting goats.