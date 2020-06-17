Well the cotton is flying, so it’s time to do alfalfa. The first cutting alfalfa is almost wrapped up. The grasses and the low meadows are being knocked down, and with some good sunshine it will be ready to go.
There have been lots of lights in the fields the last few nights as farmers work to get just the right bale – not too wet, not too dry to keep the leaves on.
Triticale and rye are going down as well, and oats are being combined off and then the straw. As always, producers are spraying for weeds. Those little buggers sprout in wet or dry weather.
The alfalfa and grasses are considerably shorter this cutting with not enough rain to get them going. I’m praying we have a little better second cutting.
We have had about 2.75 inches in the first half of June. It still leaves us behind the average for this time of year. There have been some pretty good storms with damaging hail to the west of us but it missed us this time.
Corn is anywhere from 3 inches to boot-high. Soybeans are up, but not covering the row yet. Cows are out to grass. The grass is not very tall yet, but it will hopefully last with a bit of rain.
My garden is making progress. Strawberries are setting on and tasting fabulous. Catfish are biting in the Niobrara River. Some of our neighbors have high school seniors celebrating 2020 graduation.
It’s been another good week to live in this neighborhood in northeastern Nebraska. God’s blessings to all.
Krista Podany and Carl Dobias farm in Knox County, Neb. She submitted her report June 15.