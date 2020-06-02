Over the past couple of weeks, I have been scouting fields for emergence issues and have seen none. Our corn stand is 96% of the population we plant at, and emergence was pretty even. Soybeans took about three weeks to emerge, but look even.
We are finally getting some warmer weather, which has helped with crop conditions. Over last two weeks of May, we received 2.5 to 3.5 inches of rain. We did have some ponding, but I don’t think it will affect the crop because of the short time it was under water.
Our pre-emergence herbicides performed well. I haven’t seen much weed pressure, but time is running out for pres, so over the next week we will get the sprayer running for a post-emergence application. Alfalfa is just beginning bloom, and we will take a first cutting soon.
In closing, the first headline I read this morning said China asked state firms to halt purchases of U.S. soybeans and pork. That’s not a good way to start the week!