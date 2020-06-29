We were getting pretty dry in our area and the crop was starting to looked stressed. We got some rain on Friday, June 26, which helped to get us through with the hot conditions that were are having.
Overall, the crop is looking really good with the average corn height about 4 feet tall.
The spraying work in southwestern Minnesota is wrapping up. The soybean crop very close to canopy. Farmers in the area were getting out to spray dicamba before the deadline and use the product that they had on hand, with the uncertainty down the road if they will be able to use it. They are extremely frustrated that a judge in California is telling farmers in Minnesota how to farm.
Farmers are busy putting up grass hay and are very satisfied that they were able to cut it and get it bailed up without having any rain on it.
Brian Pfarr farms in Redwood County, Minn. He submitted his report June 29.