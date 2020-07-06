We cut and baled our native grass/alfalfa mix over the weekend and got a little baled, but some is still laying in the field waiting due to sporadic rains. We are happy to get the moisture as it has been getting quite dry at our place. Naturally, moisture will come when there is hay down.
It was a warm weekend with highs in the 90s. Organic farm friends north of us got significant hail Sunday evening, and we are saddened at the damage they received to their field crops and gardens. Our rainfall for the past week was approximately a half inch and a total of 1.3 inches for June.
We attend a very small farmer’s market in Sturgis each Saturday and had a very successful market this past weekend, selling out of all of our organic produce. We will need to try to increase the amount of produce we take to the next one July 11.
The gardens and greenhouse are providing excellent produce right now. We harvested our first snow peas and snap peas this past week and will begin harvesting beans out of the high tunnel this week. New potatoes planted in the high tunnel in April were harvested this past week for CSA shares. Our customers always love the mixed colors of those tender little potatoes. The mix included Burbank russet, chieftain, viking purple, dark red Norland and Yukon gold varieties. We have the same varieties planted into an outdoor garden and will likely start harvesting a few new potatoes in late July there.
We harvested about 5 pounds of garlic scapes for a local restaurant this past week so they could make garlic scape pesto to add to some of their daily specials. We also harvested and delivered several buckets full of broccoli greens to the same restaurant. The greens are so large and tender and beautiful this year. The restaurant is experimenting with cooking and using the broccoli greens for daily specials as well. They have requested two more large buckets full of them this week because they loved the flavor so much.
We really enjoy working with small restaurants that are willing to try something new and use up items that might normally go to waste, yet are very tasty and nutritious.
This week we are happy to welcome our new commercial kitchen manager apprentice, Desiree Duncan. This is a new apprenticeship we are starting, and Desiree will get to help us get our new commercial kitchen and farm stand up and running.
We will be hiring our second diversified organic farm manager apprentice as soon as possible to help with the many farm and garden tasks at Bear Butte Gardens.
Michelle and Rick Grosek operate Bear Butte Gardens in Meade County, S.D. They submitted their report June 29.