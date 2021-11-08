Fall rains complicate harvest in northeastern South Dakota

Harvest progress in corn hasn’t gone nearly as smooth as soybean harvest in northeastern South Dakota.
We are currently about half done with corn and conditions in the field are less than desirable.
Since the rains began in August, we have received 12-15 inches of rain. The first rains were welcome but the last have made harvest a challenge. Loading trucks on the roads has become commonplace here in the last weeks.
The rains also limited the drying time in October, leaving our corn moisture higher than expected. So far corn moisture is ranging from 17-20%, which isn’t that far from normal but higher than we thought they would be, considering our corn matured well ahead of normal.
The first half of corn harvest always seems to go the smoothest with empty bins and small lines in town but as the bins fill the lines in town have grown and slowed progress some. As temperatures cool, we will probably begin bagging some corn in the fields to keep harvest moving rather than waiting in line.
Corn yields in this area are exceeding our estimates from August with a wide range of yields from low 100s in drought-stricken areas to many fields well over 200 bushels per acre where early rains fell.
We are focusing on harvesting corn in areas that we can graze to get cattle moved closer to home as winter nears. So far, most corn is standing fairly well and the weather seems to have trended drier, at least for now. With the recent rains we will now have adequate subsoil moisture for the 2022 crop, but any more will start to create a challenge for next year and current conditions will make any fall tillage hard to complete. Hopefully the dry weather will continue and give everyone here a chance to complete corn harvest before any more moisture comes.
Taylor Sumption farms with his brothers in Brown County, South Dakota. He is CEO of Anthem Oats, selling their South Dakota-grown oatmeal online and in stores.