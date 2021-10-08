Iowa farmers make progress on soybean harvest

I just flipped my Iowa State University Alumni calendar this morning to October. As you might expect it had a photo of trees in full fall color. When thinking of the changes of the seasons, we in agriculture live them while many non-farm folks observe them. Spring and fall are my favorites. It kind of makes sense.
Around here, much progress has been made on soybean harvest and some have switched back and forth to corn when the soybeans weren’t fit to run. I got started in beans the last couple days of September.
You might recall that I had fungicide applied to most all my soybeans which kept the lower part of the plants green or yellow. The folks who started harvesting beans before me noted how tough the straw has been without a killing frost.
From what little I have heard, yields are “better than expected.” What that means really depends on the person. From my yield monitor it is clear that the high spots that took stress aren’t performing as well as lower field positions. That was expected. I’d say the low side isn’t as low as many folks feared. The top side is a function of too many factors to speculate. Where rains were infrequent, white mold hasn’t been much of an issue. That helps a lot.
Someone once said when it comes to farmers discussing yields, “the first liar never has a chance.” I’ve learned not to compare my yields to coffee shop or hearsay information. When I hear yields, I often look for the “why” – better or worse for the learning opportunity. That is not a casual conversation. I tend to reserve those conversations for those I trust at a time when we can dig into it. Your methods may vary.
One of the reasons I waited longer than some to get started on harvest is this is my first year storing contract seed beans on-farm. Many have told me that a variable sample with pockets of green pods might be “OK” for the elevator but with seed you really don’t want that wet material molding up against the bin wall. And I really didn’t want mold spots on new bin walls.
After the 1.6 inches of rain from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, the earlier beans will run nice and the later variety should be evened up quite a bit. There doesn’t appear to be rain shatter issues. In the past, when I compared fungicide treated strips to non-treated, I noticed less shatter at harvest with the fungicide treated. Maybe that is a side benefit this year. I didn’t see terrible shatter when harvesting during the 85-degree weather with my auger head.
As I’ve spent some time in the corn, as expected, we will see substantial variability. A couple of anecdotal comments I’ve heard is that the early corn has dried down well while some corn only a few days later maturity is substantially wetter. Some of the later corn I have still hadn’t black layered on Sept. 25. It’s a number I hadn’t used before. I’ll learn something but it’s going to be hard to use this year as a benchmark.
I’ll go after the corn that had early death pockets from drought stress once done with beans. One issue with having one combine when growing seed beans is that I don’t want to switch back and forth from beans and corn due to the clean-out between crops. I hope to be done or nearly done with beans when you read this.
Fall is for enjoying new apples in harvest lunches. I’m a big fan of Jonathan. The trick with in-cab caramel apples is getting the caramel unwrapped and taking a bite out of the apple or caramel while running, which isn’t so hard due to with automated steering but not getting apple juice on the steering wheel or bouncing the apple core off the cab door when disposing of the core can be a problem. Depending on the supply in the lunch bag, I usually pair about three caramels per apple. Your mileage may vary.
As usual, be safe out there. Don’t be a story on the news. I can say I am really glad I put bin stairs and roof railings on my new bins and will add them to older bins as well.