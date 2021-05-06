Already a century old, the Severtson farm in southwestern Minnesota has taken on a familiar role of bringing up the next generation of family farmers.

Sterling and Denise Severtson, along with their two kids Andrea and Kris, will be the Tri-State Neighbor Minnesota Crop Watchers for the 2021 growing season. The farm, which was purchased in 1913 by Sterling’s great-grandfather, a Norweigan boat captain, is located in Kenneth, Minnesota, just north of Luverne.

“I’ve just been a lifetime farmer,” Sterling said during a visit around the operation.

The Severtsons have been grain farmers for as long as Sterling can remember. Back when he took over his family’s operation, the Severtsons were raising half soybeans and half corn on their 1,100 acres. While there may be less hogs on the property, the grain side remains steady.

Sterling and Denise met back in 1989 at a dance party in the area and got married in 1991, around the same time Sterling took over the farm. The South Dakota State University alum said coming into farming off of the back of the 1980s farm crisis was certainly not ideal, but he’s made it work.

The Severtson’s first order of business was to raise more cattle, something Denise was familiar with, having grown up on a dairy in Little Rock, Iowa.

“I didn’t want to milk the cattle, and this is how we kept cattle without milking,” Sterling joked.

The Severtsons are a Case IH family. A long-time user of Northrup-King seeds, the family typically goes for a corn-soybean rotation with reduced tillage due to the black soil that’s typical for the area.

While he’s has tried out some cover crops, the next step for Sterling and his family will be to explore more of the precision side of agriculture – a step that his daughter, Andrea, has already taken on the operation.

Andrea followed in her father’s footsteps at SDSU and graduated in three years to return to the farm. During a brief stint working with livestock monitoring systems, the Severtsons began using feed tracking software to quickly be able to change rations and checkup on the cattle. Denise and Andrea manage the cattle, but it’s still on Sterling to feed – something he said is more tolerable with the new software.

Andrea’s other passion involves mixing fitness with agriculture. She began her own company called That Fit Agvocate to advocate on behalf of agriculture while showing the health benefits.

“Just combating all the negativity and false information out there,” Andrea said.

Andrea married Nathan Fleming in September 2020, and the couple moved a mile and a half away from the Severtson operation shortly after. As farm family as farm family gets, the Severtsons used the extra labor in town for the wedding to do some chores around the farm. With three days to go to the wedding, the Severtsons chopped silage and needed a bit of extra help covering it up.

“We used some of the wedding party to cover the silage pile,” she said.

Kristoffer graduated from welding school and has come back to the family farm as the “jack of all trades.” Whenever a chore needs to be done, Kris steps in.

“I am more of a shop body than a cattle worker,” he said.

While welding and repairing equipment is his main focus, Kris is currently waiting out the skyrocketing prices for steel and lumber to begin his passion project of starting his owning welding business.

While Andrea manages the cattle, Kris manages the shop and their dynamics work well together, they said.

“When the gates go I just yell, “Kris! Can you come help before they get out!?’” Andrea joked.

When the weather is nice and the kids are available to manage the operation, Denise and Sterling take their camper up to Lake Benton to get away and relax. Just a county away, Denise said they are close enough to come running back home if there is a problem, but just far enough away to feel like they are escaping.

“We’re the only county in the state of Minnesota without its own lake,” Sterling joked.

“Rock County is literally just that - rocks,” Andrea added.

The Severtsons credited their area with good soil and timely rains to keep up their crop. Having suffered no major setbacks during the 2019 flooding and the 2020 dry period, the Severtsons are continuing on as normal, even with a bit of drier weather heading into planting in 2021. Sterling said no matter what the weather is like, he usually expects a flood on Father’s Day to set things right.

When the Severtsons aren’t camping, ranching, or farming, they also raise fainting goats to sell as pets. What started as a hobby in seventh grade for Andrea has now turned into a business with 40 goats running, jumping, and, of course, fainting around the property.

