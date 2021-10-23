Soybean green-up makes harvest difficult, but yields good

As I write this, soybean harvest in the area is pretty much wrapped up. Corn harvest is probably one-third done.
Progress on the corn is a function of other work local farmers had to do, high moisture corn or silage harvest, and whether the farmer chose to switch back and forth between corn and soybeans, as the beans were just plain slow going and tough. I’d say farmers were pleasantly surprised with soybean yields and I am hearing a similar story in corn. Corn moisture is running 15-20% as I write this.
Bin estimates suggest my soybean yields were about 10% over my insurance production history but not my best ever. One challenge was trying to set the combine to clean up the beans. The green material or tough straw was an issue. Soybean harvest took power and fuel this year to handle the tough straw. Trying to calibrate the yield monitor was a challenge, as tough conditions seemed to make the machine perform differently due to travel speeds and engine load from afternoon to nighttime moisture setting in.
All my soybeans are Enlist E3. I can’t say whether what is believed to be dicamba cupping in-season had an impact on yield or not. Variability due to minimal amounts of rain during parts of the growing season makes it hard to pick out damage patterns in the fields. Good soils and fertility had good yields while higher, drier field positions were less. Those drier soils produced close enough to production history, and good areas were not so severely limited by white mold as two years ago. White mold has been a ball-and-chain in my ability to push yields in more favorable growing seasons.
One frustration for some of my neighbors were soybeans that kept a green stem rather than maturing normally. I’m not sure whether it was the variety or not as different farmers had different company seed but certain parts of the fields and in some cases to-the-line variety this issue was evident. Those who fought this were not happy.
A couple years ago I was in a meeting with Corteva regarding the soybean industry and was made aware that the Enlist soybeans could present a variable seed coat color. My soybeans showed that this year. This is not damage and shouldn’t be considered such in the market. This only impacts the outer hull with the meat of the soybean a normal color. This site discusses this: https://www.corteva.com/products-and-services/soy-color-variation.html.
I’ve been running a GPS-equipped combine with yield monitor since fall 1996. That year Dad and the counter people at the elevator would play a game on guessing the bushels on the loads he was delivering. I would tell Dad what the monitor estimated on the loads and they would ask him about how many bushels were on the scale ticket before handing him the ticket. It was pretty interesting to be only a couple bushels off on a 600-bushel load. Dad was amazed after running combines for 45 years that the “Star Gazer,” as he called it, could be that good and often suggested it could predict when I should climb down from the combine cab and take a biobreak.
While grinding through those tough soybeans this year I got to thinking, “That thing has been glowing at me for more than 25 years. How does it impact a farmer’s pyche?” Do you cheer it on as it climbs in yield in good spots or kind of get bummed out when you hit those dried out or disease impacted areas? Do you “hope” it’s properly calibrated for the conditions when yield numbers are pleasantly better than expected? How much do you consider “gospel?” At what point do you grab the cell phone and call the seed supplier with good, or more likely, bad news?
I’m guessing that some creative grad student in rural sociology or psychology could turn those questions into a master’s thesis. Just something to think about.
More about corn next time. As always be safe out there!
Tom Oswald farms in Cherokee County, Iowa. He is on the United Soybean Board, serving as chairman of the supply action team.