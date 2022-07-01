Spraying and haying in the Iowa heat

After a rough patch a few weeks ago, Will Jones got his sprayer fixed and has gone over 14,000 acres with a second post-application pass on his Sioux Rapids, Iowa farm.

Next up, Jones plans to do a Y-drop along with an insecticide and fungicide, which he’s hoping to limit to one pass.

Like elsewhere in the region, the heat has been cranked up, though he said it hasn’t appeared to have an effect on his cattle.

However, as he begins breeding this week, he said of the heat, “It will be interesting to see how that plays out but we won’t know til April if the heat’s affected us much.”

Sioux Rapids hasn’t had much for rain, but it hasn’t been completely dry.

“We didn’t get all the rain we wanted,” Jones asid. One field received about an inch while the rest scarcely saw a tenth of an inch.

Even the sprinkle was a nice reprieve from the heat, he said.

“We’re just wishing for 70-degree nights,” he added.

Jones was able to sneak away to Dryersville, Iowa to watch his wife’s cousin play baseball. He said he struggled with the decision to go while there was so much spraying and other things to do on the farm, but it was nice to get away with his kids.

Jones will spend some time in the next few weeks collecting tissue samples and cutting hay, which he said he’s a bit behind on due to his delayed spraying.

“We’ve got just a little bit of hay made, but other people are making more progress than us because they’re not in a sprayer,” he said.

When he’s finally done spraying and making hay, he said he needs to get his 2021 soybeans to town.

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

