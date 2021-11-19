Work doesn't end with harvest on Severtson farm

The fall harvest is pretty much complete on the Severtson farm. As of Nov. 15, we have just a few acres of corn left. It has a little bit too much surface water in it, which I can live with, given how the year started.
The corn yields were average to slightly above average.
Now we are in the process of hauling and spreading manure stockpiles and moving cornstalk bales when the weather permits.
We got an inch of a “white substance” from the sky. I am never ready for it, but I put up with it when we live in the best part of the country!
The next few days and weeks will be busy filling the yards with more feeder calves to feed out for another few months and moving out some more fat cattle as they get to the finish line.
Lastly, we’ll be working in the shop repairing equipment and building gates, horse feeders and other projects we think of to build. Work never ends on a farm!
The year was definitely one to remember. We were really dry the middle of June but then we got really timely rains that came when we needed it.
Now we deal with seemingly never ending price increases for fuel, fertilizer, rent, equipment, etc. Farming is easy, they say. But I wouldn’t trade my occupation for anything else!
Sterling Severtson farms with his wife Denise and kids Andrea and Kris in Rock County, Minnesota. They raise crops and cattle as well as fainting goats.