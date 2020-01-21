After a half a year of review, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has announced several significant changes to its animal damage control and wildlife damage management programs.
The programs keep predators such as coyotes in check in an effort to keep them from killing young calves, sheep and other livestock.
While increasing the number of hours hunting predators from the air, the department will work with the Legislature to add two additional employees and shift western South Dakota districts to better response time. That was a key finding of the review, GFP deputy secretary Kevin Robling said.
“One of the things we want to have is very fast and quick response time,” he said. “Having someone out there in 12 to 15 hours is key.”
The review of the wildlife control program started during Gov. Kristi Noem’s first few months in office. It focused on ascertaining just how efficient GFP was at wildlife damage control. Noem said she’d heard from multiple producers on the ineffectiveness of the programs at key times. Robling said he also heard the same complaints.
“Those folks dealing with these issues are our main focus,” he said.
The reason for the deteriorating effects of the trapping and hunting programs is largely up for debate, but Robling said changes made in 2009 have been put in the spotlight when GFP merged a lot of management programs into control programs with other wildlife species.
“So we have 27 full-time staff that deal with coyote depredation calls and they also deal with deer, elk, goose and a lot of different things the staff is charged with doing,” he said.
Because of the programs merging and asking the employees to take on a lot of different responsibilities, Robling said they will be asking wildlife damage specialists to prioritize predator control efforts from February through June.
Along with increased flight times, which will jump 300 hours to 1,500 hours per year, Robling said that they want to engage stakeholders more throughout the year. When producers call GFP or ask for help, Robling said he’d like to provide them with a survey so they can voice concerns or praise for their service.
Robling said it’s important to engage producers directly to check how GFP met the needs and expectations of those most affected by coyotes and other predators.
In addition to concrete changes like the flight hours and number of employees, GFP leaders will look into ways to change the department’s philosophy on wildlife damage management. Developing a strategic plan is key, Robling said.
“We need to define what the goal is, what the objectives are to achieve that goal and what are the strategies to get that done,” he said. “In order to do that, we need producers to participate.”
Public meetings should start around July, allowing producers to voice their opinions on the sweeping changes.
While changes begin to take place across the department, Robling said next up is confirming the changes with the Legislature and securing funding. Trappers will be given new thermal imaging equipment, which will cost around $150,000. The increased flight hours come at $300 an hour, or roughly $90,000 for the extra 300 flight hours. Employee expansion has yet to be priced out, but Robling said that most of the funding will come from the extra $225,000 Gov. Noem issued for the South Dakota Department of Agriculture last year.
The last caveat to the changes stems from the understanding that coyote populations have been on the rise for several years now. While most trappers and hunters will aggressively harvest coyotes during their hunting season between November and February, Robling said continuing to control the predators during calving and lambing season from February through June is key.
The full report made during the external review could be found at the GFP website at www.gfp.sd.gov.
