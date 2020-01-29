Over 200 junior college and senior college teams from across the country competed in the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Collegiate Judging Contest Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota State University was first-team overall in the senior college division with 4,646 points. Kansas State University Purple was second overall with 4,636. Third through fifth place teams in the senior college division were Iowa State University Gold, Western Illinois Purple and the University of Wyoming.
The high individual in the senior division was Tyler Bush from SDSU. Skyler Scotten from Kansas State Purple was second overall. Third through fifth place individuals were Stewart Andres, Western Illinois Gold; Daniel Dobbs, Kansas State Purple; and Lindsey Pugh, Western Illinois Purple.
In the junior college division, NEO Norsemen was first with 4,606 points. Hutchinson Community College Dragons was second with 4,603 points. Third through fifth place teams in the junior college division were Northeastern 1, Casper Community College Sophomores and Bulter Community College.
Justin Doubet, Northeastern 1, was the high individual in the junior college contest. Ashley Peterson, NEO Norsemen, was second overall. Third through fifth place individuals in the junior college division were Mattie Haynes, NEO Norsemen; Ty Kim, Hutchinson Community College Dragons; and Tanner Walden, NEO Norsemen.