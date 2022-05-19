Some of us just aren’t meant to be farmers

Sometimes I think farmers and ranchers raise two kinds of kids: those that hope to follow their parents into agriculture, and those who plan to catch the last train for the coast at the first possible moment.

People who know me know I was the second kind. I had no intention of becoming a farmer like my dad. I admired him, but I didn’t want to be him. Now and then, I’m surprised I kept working the farm every summer all the way through college. It had to be path of least resistance.

If I hadn’t been farming, I’d have been looking for a summer job. I had few marketable skills. I was developing an ability to type fast. Put that on a resume and see who snaps you up.

Robert Frost is often credited with saying, “Home is the place where, when you have to go there, they have to take you in.'' That pretty much sums up me and my farming career. When I went home for the summer, they had to take me in. On the flip side, I wasn’t the worst hand on farm chores. I worked for room, board and college tuition, and I rarely questioned what we did or why we did it.

My big brother, now, he took an interest in farming. I always figured he’d have taken over the family place if his back had held up and our dad had lived long enough for the arrangements to be made. Jim asked questions and listened to the answers. He had real potential.

I did take two years of vocational agriculture. Some of my classmates really wanted to be farmers and ranchers. Not me. The course filled a spot on my class schedule, that’s all.

I learned a few things in that class, in spite of myself. Leonard DeBoer, the instructor, helped me master some of the tools in the shop. A fair number of times in my adult, home-owning life, I’ve tackled do-it-yourself projects and finished them somewhat successfully because I recalled something Mr. DeBoer told me in the shop or the classroom. He knew I wasn’t going to be a farmer, but he taught me what he could, anyway.

One thing he taught me was land judging. Somewhere in a little ring box, mixed in with some cracked guitar picks and a couple of track medals from the 1962 Wessington Springs Invitational, I have a silver medal I won in a land-judging competition near Mitchell my sophomore year. How about that?

I vaguely remember our class joining kids from several other schools in a field somewhere in Davison County to judge the land. We climbed into trenches dug in fields, we poked and prodded the exposed layers of soil and we eyeballed the contours of the area. In my case, I also did a lot of guessing. Imagine my surprise when the judges called my name. Imagine Mr. DeBoer’s surprise.

Reality hit both of us later in the year when our class joined others in livestock judging. To prepare for the competition, Mr. DeBoer took us to a nearby sheep farm. The snow was melting, the feed yard was sloppy and the first kid out of the car commented on the overpowering odor.

“That’s money you smell,’’ the kid whose dad owned the place said.

“Pretty sure it isn’t,’’ my buddy whispered.

I’d never been around sheep. My dad and my uncle were cattle farmers. They were good at it, too. They dabbled in pigs for a couple of years. They weren’t so good at that. Better to stick with what you know, they decided, and they sold the hogs. Well, all but one half-wild boar that roamed around the countryside for a couple of years after.

The Woster brothers (Dad and Frank) had as much luck with hogs as they did with flax. For some reason one year, they decided to give flax a go. It grew well enough, but we couldn’t keep it in the box of the truck. The brothers knew as little about sealing a truck box against flax leaks as they did about raising hogs, which, it turned out, was exactly as much as I knew about livestock judging. I never got a medal, not in cattle, not in hogs, not in sheep. I never even reached the area code where the medals were kept.

But, hey, everybody knew I didn’t have what it takes to be a farmer. I could sure judge land, though.

Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.