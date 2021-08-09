A crossroads for agriculture

After a whirlwind few years discussing the last farm bill, it’s hard to believe we are already gearing up for the next one. The bill, due in 2023, was the main topic of discussion at the ag policy panel at Farmfest in Redwood Falls, Minnesota, Aug. 3.

The panel included Congresswoman Michele Fischbach; Congressman Tom Emmer; Bill Northey, the former USDA undersecretary of agriculture; Zippy Duvall, the American Farm Bureau Federation president; Rob Larew, the National Farmers Union president; Bill Gordon, chairman of the American Soybean Association Board; and Dave Preisler, CEO of the Minnesota Pork Producers Council.

As a member of the ag committee in the House of Representatives, Fischbach said that they have not begun formal discussions on the farm bill, but she expects talks to occur in earnest once the summer recess is over.

“We are looking for input on what you guys think is important,” Fischbach said. “We have the opportunity now to get input from those people who it affects.”

Emmer said that as they look at policies, in general, he hopes to continue to advocate on behalf of deregulating the burden on agriculturalists.

“When you talk about regulation, it’s not just WOTUS but it’s regulations on biofuels, processing caps on hogs, and we have some interesting regulation policy when it comes to taxes,” he said. “It will be very important for people who have as ag as a way of life.”

However, Emmer said that he and Fischbach are in a good position even with a majority of Congress being filled by states that don’t have a major agricultural focus as it gives them an opportunity to educate the public.