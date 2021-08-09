A crossroads for agriculture

After a whirlwind few years discussing the last farm bill, it’s hard to believe we are already gearing up for the next one. The bill, due in 2023, was the main topic of discussion at the ag policy panel at Farmfest in Redwood Falls, Minnesota, Aug. 3.
The panel included Congresswoman Michele Fischbach; Congressman Tom Emmer; Bill Northey, the former USDA undersecretary of agriculture; Zippy Duvall, the American Farm Bureau Federation president; Rob Larew, the National Farmers Union president; Bill Gordon, chairman of the American Soybean Association Board; and Dave Preisler, CEO of the Minnesota Pork Producers Council.
As a member of the ag committee in the House of Representatives, Fischbach said that they have not begun formal discussions on the farm bill, but she expects talks to occur in earnest once the summer recess is over.
“We are looking for input on what you guys think is important,” Fischbach said. “We have the opportunity now to get input from those people who it affects.”
Emmer said that as they look at policies, in general, he hopes to continue to advocate on behalf of deregulating the burden on agriculturalists.
“When you talk about regulation, it’s not just WOTUS but it’s regulations on biofuels, processing caps on hogs, and we have some interesting regulation policy when it comes to taxes,” he said. “It will be very important for people who have as ag as a way of life.”
However, Emmer said that he and Fischbach are in a good position even with a majority of Congress being filled by states that don’t have a major agricultural focus as it gives them an opportunity to educate the public.
“It’s good to bring more people in and educate those focused on urban issues,” Emmer said. “These new members need to be reminded that agriculture is a huge piece that needs to be represented.”
Emmer said that regardless of the issues at hand, and especially for the farm bill, it’s up to them to make sure that both sides of the aisle understand the importance of agriculture.
“We don’t want you to just survive, we need you to thrive,” he said. “This is going to be a Republican and Democrat discussion over the next couple of years.”
For the other members of the panel, the farm bill starts and stops with protecting crop insurance for farmers. Northey said that protecting crop insurance as an optional risk management tool keeps farmers in the game for longer. Duvall said that social programs shouldn’t be added to crop insurance as a requirement.
Part of both of their concerns stems from climate action programs that are being proposed by the Biden administration. While there is no indication that those programs would be rolled into crop insurance, Northey and Duvall agreed that if they are being asked to be more sustainable, there should be a greater incentive to do so.
“We need to do all the things we’re doing, but if we are going to do other sustainability efforts, we need more money to do that,” he said.
Policies that affect us now
Throughout the discussion, four main topics were discussed at length – with various arguments coming from across the panel. The biggest one that most of the panelists agreed upon is that estate taxes must be left alone in the coming tax reform.
Duvall said that estate taxes – or lack thereof – are what keep the family farms alive, as passing the farm on from generation to generation cannot happen when it is taxed.
“Make sure they understand your story. Your story is powerful,” Duvall said.
Bill Gordon said that regardless of whether or not estate taxes are touched in the next few years, the uncertainty is already making its mark.
“We aren’t trying to prevent billion-dollar organizations from paying taxes,” he said. “We are talking about family farms that are going to lose a generation.”
For the Congresspeople of the panel, immigration was a hot-button issue. Both Fischbach and Emmer said they are concerned about the lack of action on a formal immigration policy. With a Workforce Modernization Act working its way through Congress at the moment, Fischbach said the bill is more of a stop-gap than a formal policy change for the labor shortage.
Emmer had a more direct approach and said that unemployment benefit extensions must stop in the U.S. to get people back to work. But even with Americans working again, Emmer said the labor shortage will continue until there are smart immigration policies at the border.
“Until we have a solution that we can enforce, we are going to have issues with labor shortages,” he said.
For the rest of the panel, the livestock industry became a major focus in 2021 as actual hearings in Congress were executed over the consolidated packaging market.
Rob Larew said that his main concern as it stands is a severe drought that will put pressure on producers with already lowering cattle prices.
“We have some huge fundamental challenges and you add on top of those unfair markets a drought, you have young producers who can’t weather long periods of time,” he said.
Larew recently sat with the judiciary committee for Senate hearings on the cattle markets and said it was a good step in the right direction. He said that independent cattle producers need a fair price in the market and the four companies controlling the packing aren’t cutting it. Larew’s biggest complaint – and hope for the industry – is a modernization of the Packers and Stockyards Act.
“It’s a straight story about how unfair this is,” he said. “We have the 100th anniversary of the Packers and Stockyards Act that has been eroded over the last hundred years.”
He said that as time has gone on, the teeth of the bill to protect producers have all but eroded to nothing and he hopes to see new measures to protect producers in the market. He said that bipartisan support is there, but they need support from people outside of agriculture as well.
“It has to have that level of support,” he said. “We are not big enough alone to effect that change. We need to educate our urban and suburban colleagues.”
Duvall said that a big challenge for them will be going after companies that aren’t U.S owned. Companies like JBS and Smithfield that are owned by foreign entities provide a challenge for the U.S. to properly regulate. Duvall said that perhaps funding regional packers and allowing them an easier path toward federal regulations will ease consolidation.
On the hog side of things, Dave Preisler shared some challenging news that African Swine Fever is now spreading fairly rapidly in the Dominican Republic – the closest such cases to the U.S. With ASF found in 11 out of the 31 Dominican Republic provinces, Preisler said that there has to be a renewed focus on funding for both the USDA and border control efforts.
“Having USDA work with those higher-risk countries to do testing is incredibly important to protect our own domestic herd,” he said.
Wrapping up the discussion, Congressman Emmer said that as everyone moves forward out of the worst of the pandemic, it’s important to reach out to representatives and the trade groups the panelists represent to make sure your voice can be heard.
“It doesn’t matter what our political persuasions are, our actual way of life is hanging in the balance,” Emmer said.
