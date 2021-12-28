Ag organizations weigh in on federal priorities

Federal agriculture policy is an interesting topic in rural America.

Ask 100 rural residents about the good and bad federal ag policy, and you’ll get 100 different answers, many depending on their political bent. However, the year’s discussion is in uncharted territory after COVID-19 in 2020.

There’s no question that COVID-19 put a terrific dent not only in the domestic agricultural economy but on economies around the world. Professor Pat Westhoff of the University of Missouri’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute says global GDP dropped sharply. Experts estimate the world’s economy lost $2.9 trillion in GDP during 2020, and ag took a good share of that loss.

“The good news is we do have fresh economic growth occurring this year, which is always a positive thing,” Westhoff said. “However, the downside is we won’t get back to where we would have been without COVID for many years to come.”

Payments Congress made in 2020 gave many Americans a bump in disposable income

“Federal intervention was part of the reason why several economic sectors survived as well as they did despite the reduction that occurred in production,” Westhoff said.

The challenge with federal programs like this is they eventually disappear, which Westhoff expects to happen in 2022. The U.S. could see a year of increased GDP, but people may have less cash on hand. That means less buying power for folks to spend on agricultural products that are seeing prices rising rapidly.