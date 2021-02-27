Agriculture community pulls together to support ranchers impacted by Windy Fire

A day after the Windy Fire consumed more than 2,000 acres of owned and leased winter and spring pastureland, and 1,500 round bales on the Ham Ranch, friends, neighbors and even some strangers began showing up ready to fence.

“They came for a week straight. A bunch of guys showed up without asking, to help fence. Some of my friends said, ‘we wouldn’t tell you we were coming because you would have told us to stay home.’ You know, they are right,’” said Brady Ham, a fourth-generation Shadehill rancher. “We are all done fencing now.”

In addition to helping replace fence destroyed in the fire, many donated hay.

“It is humbling because hay, in this country, is a commodity that a guy doesn’t want to let go of. One young man hauled a load in from as far away as Brookings,” Ham said. “I felt pretty helpless in that fire, and it is pretty humbling when people help out. It was quite the experience. I would not want to do it again, but I sure learned how generous and gracious people are.”

Lemmon rancher, Joe Zorc understands what Ham means.

“We are the kind of people that don’t really want help. But when help comes, it sure is nice,” he said.

Zorc’s voice tapers off as he is overcome with emotion recalling the donated loads of hay, fencing supplies from Lindskov Implement and a crew from Boldt Power who showed up to dig in corner posts after the Windy Fire destroyed 1,800 acres of his summer pasture.

“When they first come, we told them we didn’t need their help, we could do it ourselves. They said, ‘we are here. We will not take ‘no’ for an answer. Show us where to start,’” said Zorc, who ranches with his wife, Kathy and son, Preston.