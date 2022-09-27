Andover man’s hobby leads to world records, inspiration

Kory Anderson was five days old when he went to his first steam tractor show, so maybe it’s no surprise he took it on as a hobby.

“Hobby,” is perhaps too loose of a term.

The Andover, South Dakota man, who had been fascinated with steam tractors since childhood, channeled his hobby into a career, and one might even say, an obsession.

Throughout 2017 and 2018, Anderson engineered, designed, cast and machined the parts to rebuild the historic 150 horsepower Case, the largest steam traction engine ever produced.

Only nine of these tractors were ever produced back in 1905 and none of them exist today, save one original boiler.

Farm collector George Hedtke brought the boiler to a threshing show in Rollag, Minnesota when Anderson was 10.

Growing up, Anderson’s dad Kevin, purchased a 65 horsepower Case originally built in 1915. Anderson said he couldn't imagine anything being bigger than that, so when he saw the 150, inspiration struck.

He began to tinker on his father’s steam powered tractors. When he was 16, he restored the 65 horsepower Case by stripping it down and building it up again.

The experience helped him understand the mechanics of steam engines, how they operated and how to work on them.

With that knowledge, Anderson, now 39, gained the confidence to take his skills to the next level, building the long-lost 150.

From scratch.

Of course, these things don’t happen overnight.

After high school, Anderson went to North Dakota State University to study engineering, but it wasn’t the school that took him to Fargo.

“I really just wanted to go to work to learn from Jim Briden at Larson Welding & Machine,” Anderson said.

He knew the lessons he’d learn from Briden would be instrumental in helping him construct the 150. While Briden guided Anderson, the student made just as big of an impact on his mentor.

Briden said he’s just like a son to him in a video about the building of the 150, and praised his craftsmanship.

“Everything that Kory makes and puts together, it all fits,” he said.

When it was finally time to put his dream of building the 150 into motion, Anderson took a road trip to Racine, Wisconsin to visit the Case IH Experience Center, a museum dedicated to the history of the brand.

There, he was able to obtain the original blueprints for 150, which were vital. He wanted to replicate the original design exactly as it was meant to be in 1905.

From there, he began to design and engineer every part of the historic tractor.

Using a 3D CAD, Anderson made foundry and machining patterns. For some parts, he was even able to 3D print sand molds that he poured castings into, reproducing the parts without tooling.

It was about this time that Dakota Foundry in nearby Webster came up for sale. Anderson had utilized the foundry in his earlier projects and realized it would be ideal for his 150 construction. When he was approached about the possibility of buying the business, he jumped on it.

With the plans, parts and a foundry, the Case 150 began to take shape.

While he cast the parts at the foundry, Anderson took them to a friend, Gary Bradley, in Sheridan, Wyoming for machining.

Every week for approximately 18 months, Anderson would cast parts in Webster, drive nine hours to Sheridan to have them machined and come back again.

After countless miles and about 12,000 hours – 6,000 from Anderson himself and 6,000 from friends and volunteers – the Case 150 was ready for its debut at the 2018 James Valley Threshing Show in his hometown of Andover.

The completed tractor weighs in at about 75,000 pounds when fully loaded with 650 gallons of water and 3 tons of coal.

Anderson estimates the tractor can run for about two hours per tank of water, all day per load of coal.

Each iron wheel is 8 feet tall and 4.5 feet wide with approximately 1,200 rivets.

Due to its mammoth size, Anderson needs special permits to haul it to and from the six tractor shows he attends each year.

He joked that he’s a part time pilot driver for RDO Equipment in Aberdeen, the company that hauls the 150.

After successfully building the tractor, Anderson was curious how much it could handle. When he debuted it at the 2018 James Valley Threshing Show, he said his goal was to pull a 24-bottom plow, which it handled nicely.

In 2019, they decided to add a few more, pulling 36.

In 2020, the show was canceled, but Anderson came back strong in 2021 pulling a 44 bottom plow.

He wondered, could it handle 50?

Naysayers said it was impossible, but Anderson had heard a story about a 150 in Kansas that had successfully pulled 50. While he couldn’t verify the story, he decided he’d better pull 51 just in case, so he was sure to break the world record.

Anderson made history at the 2022 James Valley show when he successfully pulled a 51 bottom plow, breaking the world record.

People came from all over the country to watch Anderson break the record.

In the Andover parking lot, license plates could be seen from as far away as New York, Louisiana and Florida.

Joette and Lowell Scholljegerdes were on their way to a vacation in the Black Hills, when they decided to stop in Andover to see the 150.

It wasn’t that much out of the way, Lowell Scholljegerdes said.

The couple lives in Medford, Minnesota and said they fell in love with steam powered tractors and were blown away by Anderson’s dedication and passion to his craft. They’ve followed him on social media since 2019 and have been impressed with the way he inspires others around him while teaching about the tractor and history along the way.

The plows Anderson pulled came from his father, who had collected the parts and repaired or restored them all over the last 30 years.

Anderson said it’s a little tricky, especially to turn, as the plows weren’t designed to be hooked together, but he manages.

There aren’t likely to be any more plows added in coming years, as the 51 topped out the tractor’s capacity. In fact, Anderson added some extra weight to the front axles to counteract the plows.

“We’re definitely at maximum weight in the back and minimum weight in the front,” he said.

While the 150 might be maxed out for pulling plows, its impact is just beginning.

Investing in the next generation and preserving history has taken center stage and become more important than how he built the Case 150.

“Yeah, it was a really cool project. Everyone said it was probably impossible to do and we did it. But now we have it,” he said.

Now what’s important to him is how he uses the story to inspire people, particularly the younger generations, to pursue their dreams and build confidence, as well as preserving a piece of history.

“I always say it's not only the preservation of history, but the preservation of hard work, because 100 years ago, life was a lot harder than it is today,” he said.

Anderson has taken to social media, where he’s gained over 20 million views on YouTube and over 150,000 followers on TikTok, which he loves because that’s where many kids find out not only about him, but about steam power and its impact on agriculture, including rapidly increasing the ability to produce food.

Anderson also hopes his story inspires the younger generation to go after their dreams, set goals, and perhaps most importantly, work hard to achieve them.

“It's one thing to have a dream, but there's a lot of things that have to happen after that to see it come true,” he said.

Anderson also uses Dakota Foundry in his work to inspire the next generation. He created the Iron Warrior Academy, a three day immersive experience where participants develop both iron working and character building skills.

No cell phone. No internet. This intensely physical program prepares young people to be leaders in trades fields, particularly, but not limited to iron work.

Anderson said he initially created the program because it was hard to find enough qualified welders to work in the foundry.

He realized a person’s character led them to be more successful than the knowledge they possess.

Welding can be taught. Character can’t.

“I said, let's look for people who have the right character, who want to work, who want to learn, who are going to be good team members and who embrace our culture, and let's just teach them how to weld,” he said.

Anderson said within four to six weeks, those people who had never touched a welder before were as proficient, sometimes even better than welders who had 25 years of experience.

That revelation led him to create the Iron Warrior Academy.

He also thought it was important to teach these skills in order to keep jobs and products in the U.S.

“We can’t keep making things in the USA if no one knows how to make them,” he said.

Whether it’s through a vigorous training program, in the foundry, at a show on the Case 150, or at the numerous speaking events Anderson travels to throughout the year, he is dedicated to inspiring young and old alike.

His passion has changed his own life as well. Anderson met his wife because of his Case 150.

He’d taken it to the Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion, an annual threshing show in Rollag, Minnesota. The two hit it off and were married this past summer.