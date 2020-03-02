Situated in the rolling hills west of Pierre, the Levi and Crystal Neuharth farm is all about diversity.
They don’t raise just one type of crop or livestock, and even within their flock of chickens and herd of goats, there’s a diversity of breeds. The idea is to work with Mother Nature and find what works best for their farm.
Some of their crops do better in extra dry years while some prefer moisture. Amongst their chickens, some breeds tolerate the cold better while others like the heat. Having some of each ensures the flock keeps laying year-round, Crystal explained.
“We never know what Mother Nature is going to give us,” she said.
They collected one of every breed of large-breed dairy goats when they got into milking. Some produced better than others, and some didn’t mix personality-wise.
“Until you have tried and managed, it’s hard to find what fits the best,” Crystal said.
Levi and Crystal and their three kids, Johnathon 11, Justin, 9, and Kaydee, 4, live on a farm that Levi’s dad bought when he took the plunge to get into the farming business. Levi has a degree in agriculture from Mitchell Technical Institute. He returned to the farm in 2001 and started managing it four year ago.
His dad started using no-till practices 27 years ago, and Levi has expanded on that philosophy. Levi started planting full season cover crops and rotational grazing through the Conservation Stewardship Program.
The Neuharths offer custom grazing. They rent their pastures and care for the cattle. Rotating often has helped improve their pastures by keeping a living root in the ground, Levi said. He went from six to 60 pastures, rotating cattle through every 10 to 15 days.
“I’ve been tweaking and trying to improve different things,” Levi said.
The goats started as a way to combat their son’s milk allergy. They’ve evolved into a fun project for the kids. They show goats form their registered herd, and the animals are less intimidating in the show ring than large cattle. Most of the Neuharth’s goats are sold to a rodeo contract for goat tying events.
The goats serve a soil health function as well.
“Different parts of farm complement each other,” Crystal said.
The Neuharths have started using the goats as a form of weed control. They’ve let them loose on pastures near the house where they consume weeds cattle don’t typically eat.
“They prefer the weeds before the grasses,” Levi said. “That has taken care a lot of the weed problem with no herbicides.”
Another diverse aspect of the Neuharth farm is their crop rotation that includes small grains.
They grow oats as part of the Grain Millers’ sustainability program, something they’ve done for seven years. The oats they sell to Grain Millers is made into baby food. Red milo they grow goes to the dog food market.
Joining the program took some effort. They had to fill out an extensive 154-page questionnaire.
Managing the crop takes special effort, too. The Neuharths take extra care to make sure the oats they harvest are clear of contaminates such as herbicides or other grains that contain gluten.
The field must not have grown a cereal crop in the previous year, they can use no glyphosate after the heading phase, and all grain bins and equipment must be cleaned thoroughly. They harvest the outside edge of the field separately to keep brome grasses out.
Every truck load is sampled for toxins and heavy metals, and the loads leave the farm sealed.
“It gives us an extra bump in our price,” Levi said.
The company wants the grain at a certain moisture and a certain weight, which can be tricky when the weather doesn’t cooperate like last year. It was difficult to get the crop dried down – something that isn’t usually a problem in the arid hills of central South Dakota.
One big part of the sustainability program is having a crop that’s source verified. Grain Millers wants to share information about the farms that grow their grains.
The Neuharths are all about sharing the story of their farm. Last year, they opened their place for a farm day, inviting the community to learn about agriculture
They expected 25 or 30 people for their first event last spring, but word spread and 100 people showed up. Crystal was happy to give a lesson about their farm.
“We believe that educating our youth is very important for our future in agriculture,” she said.
It’s especially important when family farms are fading, she added. For many visitors, it was their first time on a farm.
“We wanted to provide an experience for the whole family to come up and learn about having an eye on soil health and experience where your food comes from,” Crystal said.
Stations on the tour last spring included a lesson on transplanting and germinating peas, a hands-on soil demonstration discussing no-till and microorganisms in the soil, and grinding wheat into flour for cookies.
The Neuharths hope to make the farm day an annual thing on the first Saturday in May. This year’s event is set for May 2. For information visit Prairieparadisefarms.com.
It’s important to the Neuharths to share what they do and to be able to keep farming for generations. That’s Levi’s motivation in taking care of the soil.
“I want to try to have something for the future generation,” he said. “To improve the soil so there’s good soil for the next generation.”
The next generation is already catching on. The oldest Neuharth boy, Jonathan, has been speaking about soil health at various events and contests. He was invited to talk at the National Wildlife Federation’s America’s Grasslands Conference in Bismarck last summer, and won a contest at the Western Junior Livestock Show last fall in Rapid City.
“It’s exciting to see how motived he is,” Crystal said.