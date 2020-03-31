Morton Building

Last spring, farmers and ranchers watched flood waters creep into areas that had previously stayed dry even in the wettest years. While there’s not much that could have prevented 2019 flood damage, there are steps landowners can take when planning a new shop building to help protect it in wet conditions.

Location is key. The first step when adding a new building to farm yard is to understand drainage paths on the landscape.

“The last thing you want to do is interrupt the current drainage pattern by putting a building there,” said Dan Nyberg, sales manager with Morton Buildings in northern Illinois.

People have a tendency to put buildings too close together and not raise the building site with enough fill.

Dan Nyberg has been employed with Morton Buildings for 28 years, where he has held a variety of positions such as sales consultant, regional manager and director of sales. He has also served for nine years as a board member of the National Frame Building Association. He has been involved with farming most of his life, from living on a dairy farm as a child, moving back to a mixed livestock and grain farm in high school, to managing a personal farm in Colorado focused on horse-drawn events. He has experience with beef cattle, dairy cattle, bison, pigs, sheep, chickens, ducks, geese, horses and mules. He currently farms 72 acres with a herd of 23 Devon-Hereford cattle and owns three Morton buildings.

Nyberg advises landowners to build for the worst conditions. For example, think of what it’s typically like during spring runoff when snow is melting, rain is falling but the ground may be too frozen to let the moisture seep in. Creating a swale upstream of a new building can help handle some of that water, he said.

Large farm shops and pole barns can create a lot of runoff during a rainstorm. It’s also important to control where that water goes once it comes off the roof. Nyberg suggests installing drainage tile for each downspout.

Infiltration trenches can help move groundwater away from a building. Trenches, located about 20 feet from a building, are excavated about a foot wide and three to four feet deep and filled with coarse grave. The trenches can be tied into a field drainage system.

Enhancing drainage channels along driveways and roads can help move water away, too. Most landowners want to keep a gradual slope along driveways to make mowing easier, Nyberg said, but deeper ditches will handle more water.

Nyberg has seen some resourceful landowners dig out a pond where water can drain then use the dirt as fill to raise the building. Using fill dirt from the same building site cuts the cost of trucking it in from elsewhere.

“That’s going to be some of the cheapest fill you’re ever going to come up with,” Nyberg said.

When it comes to repairing buildings that were surrounded by water in last year’s flood, tracking down mold is a priority. That may involve ripping apart enclosed walls. Also, be sure to inspect electrical connections, heating and ventilation systems and plumbing.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor

