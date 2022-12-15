Drought could ease with end of la Nina

Next year could bring an end to the dry la Nina pattern that’s gripped much of the western U.S. in drought for the last three years, but soils could take a while to recover.

That was the take DTN ag meteorologist John Baranick gave farmers gathered for South Dakota Soybean’s annual Ag Outlook convention in Sioux Falls Dec. 8.

“Even with la Nina going away, it takes time for the atmosphere to respond,” he said.

The la Nina weather pattern is known for bringing cold winters and dry conditions to the Midwest. After three dry years, the area is not in a good position in terms of soil moisture, Baranick said.

Winter weather will continue to be influenced by la Nina, according to Baranick’s outlook, then la Nina will start to fade as we head into spring.

Spring should heat up early, according to his outlook.

“May flips the tables and turns right into summer,” he said.

While 2022 saw a cold spring that delayed planting, that shouldn’t be the case next year.

“I think the risk for a late frost is pretty low,” Baranick said.

March could bring a little more precipitation than normal, but May looks drier. Baranick is hoping that outlook will change as spring gets closer and models for that time period are more accurate.

The current summer outlook shows warm temperatures in June and July then maybe a break from the heat in August. July is expected to be dry, but precipitation could come in August, which is good for soybeans, Baranick told growers.

Growing conditions aren’t so favorable for competitors to the U.S. soybean market. Brazil and Argentina are very dry as their growing season takes off. Planting is behind schedule and early December brought a heat wave with temperatures above 100 in Argentina.

“They’re planting in the dust,” Baranick said.

While South Dakota saw sizeable snowfall in two early December storms, it’s not expected to do much for drought relief. The amount of precipitation in 2 feet of snow amounts to about 2 inches of water, Baranick said.

“We don’t get a lot of moisture in the snowpack,” he said.

Regarding the outgoing la Nina, Baranick put the weather phenomenon in perspective, showing that a so-called “triple dip” la Nina happens roughly every 20 to 25 years. It last happened in the late 1990s, then in the mid-70s and possibly in the mid-1950s, although the same records aren’t available to confirm that, Baranick said.

La Nina impacts the polar vortex, he said. As the jet stream goes up into Canada, it pulls cold air down into the Midwest and brings storms to the Great Lakes region known as Alberta Clippers. If those storms line up just right, some areas get precipitation, Baranick said. That’s how northeastern South Dakota lucked out last year and saw precipitation when others didn’t.