Salem, South Dakota’s Cathy Eichacker was recognized as the first Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year, a new award given virtually during what would have been the 25th annual Dakotafest Farm Show in Mitchell.

Eichacker, who runs Eichacker Simmentals with her husband Steve, was one of five nominees. The winner was announced during the Dakotafest women’s program webinar Aug. 20 and will receive $500.

Eichacker was nominated by her three grown kids at the prompting of her brother, she said. Her kids realized she was doing more on the farm than cooking, cleaning and laundry, she said.

“Every woman working on the farm is truly a blessing to their husband and their farm,” Eichacker said.

In addition delivering meals and making a big events out of the annual bull sale, she maintains the books, records and cattle registrations . Eichacker runs equipment on the farm and handles all the marketing as well.

She organizes fundraisers for many community events, school activities, 4-H and FFA.

“We have seen first-hand how much hard work and dedication she has put in to farming and cattle,” her children, Amanda, Nick and Adam, said in their nomination letter.

Other nominees for Dakotafest Woman Farmer and Rancher of the Year were Heather Maude from western South Dakota, Jackie Schlagel of Raymond, Amanda Radke of Mitchell, and Hope Wenzel of Wessington Springs.