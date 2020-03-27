Over the last few months, or few years for some bills, the South Dakota Legislature has been debating and reworking bills that would affect all facets of agriculture ranging from road repair to pesticide training.

The session ended March 12, and March 30 is reserved as a day to discuss any bills the governor vetoes.

Here are a few bills that are important for the 2020 growing season:

Senate Bills 22: Pesticide regulations

Over the course of the summer, South Dakota’s Department of Agriculture looked into changing that state’s pesticide registration, application and enforcement laws. These three bills, which tackle different facets of the law, were all passed and signed by Gov. Kristi Noem.

SB 22 essentially brings the state up to certification standards with the Environmental Protection Agency. Taya Runyan, the director of ag services division for the state ag department, said the key changes invovle the applicator’s age and the department’s ability to enforce the regulation.

The law raised the minimum age for commercial and private applicators to 18 years old to follow federal guidelines. New rules also allow civil instead of criminal charges for violating the law.

“The previous language restricted our investigations to just damages that are observed,” Runyan said. “This bill expands that to any incident of an alleged violation whether or not damage occurred, such as reporting someone who doesn’t have the proper license.”

The bill, however, did not expand to protect everything organic producers wished for.

Lorin Pankratz, a South Dakota Soybean lobbyist, said the association supports the bill, as it makes enforcement procedures more clear.

“A lot of these cases are being handled in a good neighbor way,” he said. “But we also believe in a lot of the situations that have resulted in this bill, making it more clear on the processes and procedures when potential damage occurred makes a lot of sense.”

Ultimately, the SB 22 passed the Senate 31-2 and the House 62-2. Noem signed the bill March 9. You can and should read the full bill’s details at: www.mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/69187.pdf.

House Bill 1284: Road improvements

One of the main complaints farmers have had over the course of the last two years have stemmed from inaccessible roads and infrastructure. Rep. Caleb Fink, R-District 21, opened the discussion with HB 1284. The bill was ultimately killed, but it spurred a discussion on ways to create a road improvement priority fund.

“This is something that is a priority for us to make sure counties have the tools that they need,” Fink said.

It would have updated what Fink called an “outdated formula” for determining road funds, asking for at least $5 million in additional support. But where the money would come from was one sticking point.

Jim Terwilliger, the secretary of the Department of Revenue, supported the idea but questioned the bills request to use general funds to improve roads.

“Should there be general sales taxes dollars being used to fund roads and bridges in South Dakota?” he asked the committee.

As it stands, roads and bridges have a constitutionally dedicated revenue source from various driving-associated fees.

Several representatives were uncomfortable with the idea of allocating more funds to counties who have done very little internally to solve the issue.

Fink hopes the topic will spur a summer work group.

“At some point in time, it’s a worthwhile conversation,” he said. “There is a willingness amongst a number of folks to take a deep dive into county road funding.”

House Bill 1008: Industrial hemp

One hotly debated bill of the legislative session, HB 1008, was a reworking of the same bill from last year aiming to legalize hemp production in South Dakota.

This year, however, Noem was more willing to accept the idea of legalizing hemp based on guidelines provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other states already producing the newly legalized crop.

Katie Hruska, the deputy general counsel at the office of the governor, said last year’s veto message said South Dakota wasn’t ready, but over the last nine months, significant changes have come nationally. The change of heart stemmed from a summer legislative study that found a lot of good ways to handle industrial hemp and its production, she said.

“We have a really good framework to start with to run a state-run hemp program,” she said.

Noem looked for four main goals when considering hemp – reliable enforcement, responsible regulations, safe transportation and adequate funding. Ultimately, the bill presented and passed looked at three of those areas. It remains unclear whether the measure creates a workable regulatory fund.

The governor’s office estimated that $3.5 million in costs would be covered by licensing fees.

Rep. Oren Lesmeister, D-District 28A, was one of the main spokespersons for the bill, said he supports the changes the governor brought.

“This is a collaborative effort of all departments,” he said. “This is the right bill at the right time.”

The bill passed the House 54-12 and the Senate 25-9 and awaits the governor's signature. An emergency clause makes the bill effective upon her approval.

The full bill can be read here: www.mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/70024.pdf

HB 1065: Drone surveillance

One of the lesser known bills to move through legislature this year was HB 1065 – an effort to revise drone surveillance protections. Introduced by David Johnson, R- District 33, who said he wanted to protect citizens’ right to privacy while also allowing businesses and counties to conduct drone flights safely and in accordance with federal guidelines.

“The bill removes that conflict between South Dakota law and federal regulation,” Johnson said. “It also validates and reinforces South Dakota’s right to privacy.”

It dealt with eavesdropping or surveillance in private places, recording a person in a private place and landing a drone on water.

Farmers have been uneasy about having drones overhead that could spy on their operations and take footage without permission. This bill clearly defines what a drone can be used for and makes any violation a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The bill passed the House 60-6 and passed the Senate unanimously and was signed by the governor March 24.

The full bill can be read here: www.mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/69732.pdf

HB 1084: Hay hauling

HB 1084 increased the maximum height of vehicles carrying baled feed from 14 feet, 3 inches, to 15 feet.

The Tri-State Neighbor published a story on this bill when it was introduced into the House and can be found here:

Legislation could raise height for hauling hay What is being called “common-sense legislation,” the South Dakota House voted unanimously in…

The bill ended up passed both houses unanimously, and the governor signed the bill into law with an emergency clause, making it effective Feb 26.

SB 157: Public hearings

Perhaps the most controversial bill proposed this session came from Gov. Noem herself. SB 157 looked at ways to revise certain provisions of the county zoning and appeals process but was dubbed the CAFO bill because zoning hearings often apply to concentrated animal feeding operations. Wind farms were another target.

Noem has declared South Dakota “open for business,” and her office has looked to help such developments along.

Over the last half-dozen years, as hog barns became more popular in South Dakota, some citizens and groups began aggressively fighting where hog barns could be built. Several high profile cases and appeals led to discussions on whether or not hearings for these building permits should be public or not.

SB 157 looked to change that with Section 4 of the bill stating: “Any land use that meets the specified criteria for certification under any county zoning ordinance shall be considered a special permitted use. ... A special permitted use is not subject to any public hearing or other requirements for review and approval of conditional uses. Upon adoption of certification provisions, the land use is a permitted use subject to the criteria and enforcement in the same manner as a permitted use.”

The bill also eliminated a super majority vote requirement for conditional use permits. Early discussions were to allow approval by a majority of those present, but the bill was ultimately amended to allow for a total majority of the board of commissioners.

Noem made it clear in her address that the decision is still in county hands, as each county qualifies what it means to acquire a special use permit. The only way a special permit can be accepted without a vote is if it qualifies under all criteria in county ordinances.

“This would ensure economic possibilities are available in our counties well into the future,” Noem said as she introduced the bill. “(These processes) at times (are) unnecessarily difficult and can be highjacked by a vocal few.”

Many agricultural organizations supported the bill, including the South Dakota Pork Producers Council and South Dakota Soybean Association. The South Dakota Association of County Commissions representative Cindy Heiberger also supported the bill, saying that counties don’t need the hearings as they’ve already voted on ordinances that govern the special use permit.

Opponents to the bill included 15 people representing themselves. Nick Nemec from Holabird, South Dakota voiced his concerns that this would be the first step to eliminating public voices in zoning decisions.

“Things will fly under the radar,” he said. “We’re going down a dangerous path here allowing local people to get steamrolled by taking away their voice to affect their government at the local level.”

Frank Kloucek of Scotland, South Dakota, said supporting hog barns is the wrong call, as the vast majority aren’t locally owned or operated.

“We’re not adding value in the county. The money is going out of state,” he said. “The feed comes from out of state. The hogs come from out of state.”

With some amendments that gave more voting power to citizens, SB 157 was passed by the Senate 24-11 and the House 45-22 and sent to the governor March 12.

Read the full bill here: www.mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/69938.pdf.