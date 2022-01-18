 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fairgrounds future up for discussion in Sioux Falls
The lunch crowd listens to Mogen's Heroes during the Ag Appreciation Lunch at the Sioux Empire Fair. 

 Tri-State Neighbor photo by Janelle Atyeo

What’s in store for the future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds – the site of the Sioux Empire Fair and other agricultural events in Sioux Falls?

That’s up for discussion with a newly formed task force, approved today by the Minnehaha County Commission.

“I think it’s long overdue. I’m just excited we’re here to discuss the future of the fairgrounds, not the fate of the fairgrounds,” fair board member Jon Carroll told the commission.

Jon Carroll

Fair board member Jon Carroll speaks to the Minnehaha County Commission Tuesday, Jan. 18, as they considered creating a task force to study future needs of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. 

Buildings are aging, and fundraising is underway for upgrades to the 4-H livestock barns. A wind storm on July 6, 2021, damaged the roof of the Expo Building, causing the county to spend about $100,000 for emergency repairs ahead of last year’s fair.

“It’s a bit of a money pit for us at this point,” Commissioner Jeff Barth said.

The original 49.57 acres of the fairgrounds was donated to the county by Winona Axtell Lyon in 1938, then expanded in 1942 in memory of her husband, William H. Lyon. 

The fairgrounds hosts more than just the August fair. The Sioux Empire Livestock Show, which takes place next week, is one of the bigger events. There are also rodeos, flea markets, craft shows, outdoor shows and other events, about 130 events a year, according to Scott Wick, Sioux Empire Fair president and CEO.

They all bring economic activity to the city, he said, noting that the fair alone accounts for $15 million in annual spending.

“It’s a regional benefit for everybody who attends those fairs,” commission Gerald Beninga said. “(It was an) excellent economic year this year, even after the COVID hassles.”

New 4-H livestock buildings in the works for Sioux Falls fairgrounds

The 4-H livestock buildings at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, which have housed thousands of animals and students over the years, are nearing the end of their usefulness, and Minnehaha County 4-H and FFA clubs are trying to step up and replace the buildings with the help of the county board.

The fair association was approved in 2019 to raise money to replace the 4-H barns and livestock ring. Plans were put on hold, Wick said, because it didn’t feel appropriate to ask businesses for money as they struggled through the pandemic. Now plans are for a smaller show building that could be expanded in the future, he said, and about half the funding is in place.

After the commission meeting, Wick said he looks forward to future improvements to facilities like the Expo Building. Better lighting, ventilation and wash racks would allow them to compete for bigger cattle shows, he said.

“Don’t count us out,” Wick said. “I believe we’ll identify what it needs to be a bigger player.”

Commissioners plan to further discuss details of the fairgrounds task force at their meeting next week. The initial proposal to the board said the task force could range from 12-16 stakeholders plus a hired facilitator.

Commissioner Dean Karsky said he's fielded several calls from people interested in serving, but he said it will be a rather involved job.

“It’s going to be a heavy lift, and it’s going to get into the weeds,” he said.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor

