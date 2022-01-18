Fairgrounds future up for discussion in Sioux Falls

What’s in store for the future of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds – the site of the Sioux Empire Fair and other agricultural events in Sioux Falls?

That’s up for discussion with a newly formed task force, approved today by the Minnehaha County Commission.

“I think it’s long overdue. I’m just excited we’re here to discuss the future of the fairgrounds, not the fate of the fairgrounds,” fair board member Jon Carroll told the commission.

Buildings are aging, and fundraising is underway for upgrades to the 4-H livestock barns. A wind storm on July 6, 2021, damaged the roof of the Expo Building, causing the county to spend about $100,000 for emergency repairs ahead of last year’s fair.

“It’s a bit of a money pit for us at this point,” Commissioner Jeff Barth said.

The original 49.57 acres of the fairgrounds was donated to the county by Winona Axtell Lyon in 1938, then expanded in 1942 in memory of her husband, William H. Lyon.

The fairgrounds hosts more than just the August fair. The Sioux Empire Livestock Show, which takes place next week, is one of the bigger events. There are also rodeos, flea markets, craft shows, outdoor shows and other events, about 130 events a year, according to Scott Wick, Sioux Empire Fair president and CEO.

They all bring economic activity to the city, he said, noting that the fair alone accounts for $15 million in annual spending.

“It’s a regional benefit for everybody who attends those fairs,” commission Gerald Beninga said. “(It was an) excellent economic year this year, even after the COVID hassles.”