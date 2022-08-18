Farm bill should be something you can ‘count on,’ delegates say

rafting a farm bill that works for farmers, keeps them in business through generations and ensures a plentiful food supply is the priority for South Dakota’s Congressional delegation.

That was the message Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, along with Rep. Dusty Johnson had for an audience at the Dakotafest farm show in Mitchell Aug. 17.

Crop insurance is the provision that most farmers put at the top of their priority list for the 2023 farm bill.

“We want to be able to farm in the way that’s the most profitable to us,” said Kevin Deinert, and a safety net gives farmers peace of mind.

Deinert farms near Mount Vernon and is vice president of the South Dakota Soybean Association, one of three ag organizations that addressed the panel with the top concerns for their corner of the industry.

There’s need to modernize parts of the bill, particularly the base acres used to calculate coverage in farm bill programs, said Scott Stahl, president of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association who farms in western McCook County.

“I’m farming with decisions that were made in the ‘80s and early 1990s, as far as the base acres on my farm,” Stahl said.

Austin Havlick of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association gave an overview of concerns from the livestock industry. Enhanced disaster coverage for non-insured crops would help keep cattlemen from needing to sell of their herds in dry years, he said.

“Changes would limit that by making it more affordable to get feed to the cows or cows to the feed,” he said.

Johnson would like to see disaster relief options readily available to producers instead of risking approval being bogged down in a political fight.

“It should be something you can count on,” he said. “Cattle producers don’t have the risk management tools they need to sleep peacefully.”

The livestock indemnity program and the forage program are other areas to strengthen, Thune said. In safety net programs, it’s important to have insurance programs where producers manage risk on their own, Thune said.

“It makes it a lot easier to sell these programs when the producer has some skin in the game,” he said.

By fostering a public-private partnership between the government and private insurance providers, Stahl said crop insurance one of the farm bill’s success areas. It’s also a standout piece of legislation for being bi-partisan and bridging rural and urban interests, he said.

“The farm bill has great story to tell,” Stahl said.

South Dakota’s elected officials spoke about the challenges of passing a farm bill when so few representatives come from rural areas.

With a $1.3 trillion price tag over 10 years, Johnson said city folk will try to cut that down. Rounds reminded the audience that the nutrition program, SNAP, makes up a good share of that. It’s projected to cost $159 billion this year and $149 billion next year. It’s a misconception when people think farmers are getting rich off of the farm bill, he said.

“The bottom line is it’s not going to the farm community,” Rounds said.

There’s often a question of whether the food assistance and farming provisions should be separate bills, but supporting SNAP is sometimes the only way urban members of Congress will vote for the bill, Thune said. We have a moral reason to support food assistance, Johnson said, too applause from the audience.

“We do it because it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “We talk about this not as a partnership or a marriage that we’re forced to do but something the producers in America are excited to do.”