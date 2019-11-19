SDSU Extension is partnering with the Pioneer Memorial Hospital to host two Farm Stress Workshops Nov. 21 in Viborg at Pioneer Memorial Hospital.
The workshops are designed to provide farm and ranch families, as well as those in support positions such as agri-business professionals, service providers and clergy, with strategies for dealing with the impacts of chronic stress and providing support to individuals dealing with stress.
“You may know farmers or ranchers who struggle with stress, anxiety, depression, burnout, indecision or suicidal thoughts. You may want to help, but maybe you are not sure what to say or what to do,” said Andrea Bjornestad, SDSU Extension Mental Health Specialist.
The “Communicating with Farmers Under Stress” workshop provides stress support strategies for individuals who regularly work with the agriculture community. It begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. The workshop will help participants:
• Build awareness around potentially stressful conditions affecting some farmers.
• Learn stress triggers, identify signs of stress and review helpful techniques for responding.
• Learn techniques for identifying, approaching and working with farmers who may not cope with stress effectively.
• Learn where to go for additional help.
The “Weathering the Storm in Agriculture: How to Cultivate a Productive Mindset” workshop is designed to provide healthy stress management strategies for farmers and ranchers when dealing with the impacts of chronic stress. It begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. During the workshop, participants will:
• Identify stress signs and symptoms.
• Practice three everyday strategies for managing stress.
• Make an action plan for managing stress.
• Find out where to go for more help and resources.
• Be provided with brief market and climate forecasts to be better prepared, informed and ready to take action.
To register for either workshop, contact Tonya Rudd, RN and Director of Clinic Operations at Pioneer Memorial Hospital, at Tonya.rudd@sanfordhealth.org or 605-326-3045. Pioneer Memorial Hospital is located at 103 W. Pioneer Ave. in Viborg.